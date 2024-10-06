Permanent Removal? Curtain Call Made for Disney’s Iconic ‘Muppets’ Attraction

Muppet Vision 3-D has been a fan favorite at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for over 33 years.

Since its debut in 1991 at MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios), it’s been a delightful mix of humor, 3D animation, and live-action that has captured the hearts of both die-hard Muppets fans and casual Disney-goers. As one of Jim Henson’s last major projects, it holds a special place in Disney history, serving as a tribute to his incredible talent and the whimsical world he created.

Over the years, this show has given families and friends countless laughs, featuring beloved characters like Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Gonzo in a wild, interactive experience.

But lately, something’s different about the show. If you’ve been to see Muppet Vision 3-D recently, you may have noticed a big change—those iconic red curtains that framed the stage are missing! They’ve been a staple of the attraction for decades, giving the theater a classic, old-school feel.

However, just a few weeks ago, the curtains were quietly taken down, and so far, there’s been no word from Disney on why or if they’ll ever be put back up.

Still no curtains at Muppet*Vision. pic.twitter.com/i5Do48tiwN — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) October 4, 2024

For many fans, this little detail feels like a big deal. Those curtains were more than just set dressing—they were part of the charm that made Muppet Vision 3-D feel special. So, naturally, their sudden removal has people wondering: is something bigger going on behind the scenes?

Will Disney World replace Muppet Vision 3-D?

Over the years, rumors have popped up suggesting that Disney might eventually replace Muppet Vision 3-D, and with the curtains now gone, fans are getting nervous that this might be a sign of things to come.

These rumors have been around for a while, but they really heated up after this year’s D23 Expo. Disney announced that Hollywood Studios would be getting a new Monsters, Inc.-themed land, which has Monsters, Inc. fans super excited. The only problem? Disney hasn’t said exactly where this new land will be built.

With Muppet Vision 3-D sitting in a prime spot within the park, right next to Star Tours and Galaxy’s Edge, some people are speculating that Monstropolis could be taking its place.

Right now, it’s all just rumors and guesses—Disney hasn’t confirmed anything. But the timing of the curtain removal, paired with the announcement of a new land, has a lot of fans feeling uneasy. Could Muppet Vision 3-D really be on its way out after all these years? It wouldn’t be the first time Disney quietly made small changes before announcing a big overhaul.

Even with all the speculation, Muppet Vision 3-D is still open and giving guests the same laughs and fun it always has (minus those red curtains, of course). It’s still the perfect break from the park’s more intense attractions and a fun throwback for anyone who loves the Muppets. And for many, it’s also a touching nod to Jim Henson’s legacy.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the growing chatter about the future of this classic attraction. Disney is always balancing the need to keep its parks fresh and innovative with fans’ desire for nostalgia, and Muppet Vision 3-D seems to be caught right in the middle of that. While many fans are excited about the idea of a Monsters, Inc. land, the possibility of losing Muppet Vision 3-D is bittersweet.

As for the missing red curtains, it’s unclear whether they’ll make a return, or if their removal is a quiet signal that bigger changes are on the horizon. Until Disney makes an official statement, all we can do is wait and hope that Muppet Vision 3-D sticks around for many more years to come. After all, for over three decades, it’s been a reminder of the timeless fun and creativity the Muppets bring to the world.

Only time will tell what Disney has in store, but for now, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that Muppet Vision 3-D continues to charm and entertain visitors for years to come—even if those red curtains don’t come back.