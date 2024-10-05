The Church of Scientology Plans to buy ‘The Muppets’ Studio, Sources Say

The iconic Jim Henson Company Lot, a property steeped in Hollywood history and creativity, is reportedly in the final stages of being sold to the Church of Scientology.

Located on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, this legendary studio lot has been the birthplace of countless beloved works in the entertainment industry, first under the ownership of silent film legend Charlie Chaplin and later as A&M Studios, before becoming the home of Jim Henson and his Muppets.

Over the summer, TheWrap reported that the Henson family was putting the lot on the market. Now, according to sources familiar with the process, the sale is wrapping up, with the Church of Scientology emerging as the likely buyer. This news adds another chapter to the property’s long and storied history, which has been a cornerstone of creativity and innovation for nearly a century.

The Henson Legacy and Muppets’ Connection to Disney

The Jim Henson Company, founded by the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, is best known for bringing to life The Muppets—a group of whimsical, quirky, and lovable puppet characters that have become a global cultural phenomenon.

The Muppets, led by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Gonzo, first gained fame on The Muppet Show in the 1970s. The show’s humor, creativity, and memorable characters earned it a critical and commercial success, solidifying the Muppets as entertainment icons.

In addition to The Muppet Show, the Jim Henson Company produced a number of popular films, including The Muppet Movie (1979), The Great Muppet Caper (1981), and The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984).

Jim Henson also created Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth, further cementing his legacy as one of the most imaginative and influential creators in the world of puppetry and family entertainment.

In 2004, nearly a decade after Henson’s death in 1990, The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to The Muppets franchise. This acquisition brought the beloved characters into the Disney family, resulting in a resurgence of The Muppets brand with new films, television specials, and theme park attractions.

Under Disney’s ownership, The Muppets have appeared in movies such as Muppets Most Wanted (2014) and continue to live on within the Disney theme parks.

Despite Disney owning The Muppets, the Henson family retained control of the Jim Henson Company Lot. The sale of the Jim Henson Company Lot represents a symbolic shift, as this cherished property was once a creative hub for Jim Henson and his team.

Hey can a billionaire do something useful for once and for the love of god stop this from happening https://t.co/vSwOcf1kS0 — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) October 4, 2024

The Future of the Historic Lot

If the sale is finalized with the Church of Scientology, what the future holds for this historic lot remains to be seen. The Church of Scientology is a controversial religion that has numerous celebrity members like John Travolta and Tom Cruise. While the details of how they intend to use the lot have not been disclosed, the Jim Henson Company will reportedly still be the primary tenant.

As the Jim Henson Company looks toward the future, fans of The Muppets and Jim Henson’s work will undoubtedly hope that the creative spirit embodied by the lot continues to inspire generations to come. Many hope that another buyer will take over this sale.

For now, the sale of the Jim Henson Company Lot is another chapter in the ever-evolving history of Hollywood, and its legacy as a home for legendary filmmakers and musicians will not soon be forgotten.