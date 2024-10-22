Disney Just Tried to Copy Universal, and Failed Horribly

In October 2021, Disney made the controversial and unpopular decision to end its free FastPass system. In its place came Disney Genie+, a system that cost each guest a certain amount of money each day. Genie+ lasted for a few years before Disney announced that it was replacing the new system with a newer system called Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

Unlike Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows guests to purchase the service in advance and pre-book ride reservations, much like FastPass+. Despite the gripes that many guests have about having to pay for a once-free service, Disney Genie+, now Lightning Lane Multi Pass, have become very popular, as many guests have said they feel they need to purchase it to experience everything they want.

In mid-October, Disney once again raised eyebrows when it announced a new kind of Lightning Lane Pass — the Lightning Lane Premier Pass.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass will allow guests to spend up to $400 in order to skip the Lightning Lane reservation process and go to the front Lightning Lane attractions once per ride. This new Premier Pass is similar to the Universal Express Pass, which has been around for years, and has its own fair share of criticisms among guests.

However, in Disney’s attempt to get even more money from its guests and be more like Universal, the company created a more expensive product that is not nearly as good as Universal Express.

Let’s take a look at how Disney World’s new Lightning Lane Premier Pass compares to Universal Orlando’s Express Pass.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass

Disney’s new Lightning Lane Premier Pass will officially launch on October 30. At first, it will only be available in select quantities at Disney’s Deluxe Resort hotels.

According to Disney, on a “cheap” day, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will cost $129 (plus tax) per guest at certain theme parks. The cost will go up from there, reaching a whopping $449 (plus tax) per guest per day on peak days at specific parks. That means that a family of four visiting during a busy time of year could spend an extra $1,800 for ONE DAY to get to the front of the line in one park.

No Reservations Needed

The best part about Disney’s new Lightning Lane Premier Pass is that a Lightning Lane reservation is not required to ride your favorite attractions. You don’t need to constantly be on your phone, looking at ride times and making sure your top rides still have Lightning Lane spots available. With the Premier Pass, you can simply walk up to the ride, scan your pass, and head into the Lightning Lane.

Popular Parks = Higher Price Tag

As stated above, the cheapest Lightning Lane Premier Pass will cost $129 per guest per day. However, that price is only available for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Disney has stated that the price for its Premier Pass will vary based on the park.

Below are the prices through the end of 2024.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $129 to $199 per person, plus tax

EPCOT: $169 to $249 per person, plus tax

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $269 to $349 per person, plus tax

Magic Kingdom: $329 to $449 per person, plus tax

No Individual Attraction Selections

The Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows guests to book certain attractions in advance. Guests can book one ride from a list of top-tier attractions like Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. They can then make two additional reservations for second-tier attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion.

However, there are certain attractions that are not part of the Lightning Lane Multi Pass. They must be purchased separately. Those attractions are:

TRON Lightcycle/Run – Magic Kingdom

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train – Magic Kingdom

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – EPCOT

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Avatar Flight of Passage – Animal Kingdom

Guests who purchase the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will not have to worry about the Individual Attraction Selections. The new pass includes all Disney World theme park attractions, so guests will be able to walk right up to Cosmic Rewind and ride it at whatever time of day suits them best.

Only Good at One Park

$129 might seem like not a terrible price, but you might change how you feel when you learn that that price is just for one park. And even if you pay $449 for a peak day while visiting the Magic Kingdom, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass is only good at the Magic Kingdom. If you want to visit another park on the same day, you’ll have to purchase Lightning Lane for that park or wait in the traditional standby queue.

It’s possible that in the future, Disney will introduce a new — and even more expensive — Lightning Lane Premier Pass Muti Park, but for right now, guests will have to pay a top-tier price to get to the front of the line at rides in just one of Disney’s theme parks.

Universal Orlando Express Pass

Universal’s Express Pass has been around for years and was always something Disney had over its biggest theme park competitor. Disney had a free service, while Universal charged for the same thing. Even when Disney introduced Genie+ and Lightning Lane Multi Pass, it was still cheaper than Universal Express.

That has now changed with the Lightning Lane Premier Pass. While Disney still does offer a cheaper service, when comparing apples to apples, Universal Express is a much better deal.

Two Kinds of Express Passes

While Disney will only offer one Lightning Lane Premier Pass, there are two kinds of Universal Express passes available. Guests can purchase Universal Express or Universal Express Unlimited.

Universal’s traditional Express Pass will let guests go to the front of the line once per attraction. However, Universal Express Unlimited does just what the name says. Guests can go to the front of the line as many times per attraction per day as they want.

Just like the Premier Pass, both Universal’s Express Pass and Express Pass Unlimited are only good at one park — Universal Studios Park or Islands of Adventure.

Not All Attractions Included

Unlike the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, not all Universal Orlando attractions are included in its Express Pass. There are only two attractions that are not included with the Express Pass — Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Pteranodon Flyers. Jurassic World VelociCoaster was not included when it first opened, but is now a part of the Express Pass.

Express Pass MUCH BETTER Value

Just like the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, Universal’s Express Pass varies in price based on the day of the week and the time of year. So, guests who visit during busier times will pay more for the service.

However, Disney’s sky-high prices for its Premier Pass make Universal Express look like a real bargain.

On an expensive day, Universal’s Express Pass reaches a high of $319 — more than $100 cheaper than the Premier Pass. What’s more, that $319 price tag is for the UNLIMITED Pass! That means that it’s $100 less to ride almost every attraction more than once, while the Premier Pass charges $449 for front-of-the-line access just once.

Universal Express Is FREE For Certain Guests

When Disney’s Lightning Lane Premier Pass launches on October 30, it will be available in limited quantities to guests staying at Deluxe hotels, Deluxe Villas, and select Resorts like the Swan and Dolphin. That means that guests who are already paying a premium for their hotel stay will be given the “opportunity” to spend even more money on Lightning Lane Premier.

However, Universal decided to go in the opposite direction with its Express Pass. Guests who pay a premium price to stay in a Universal Orlando Resort Signature Hotel are given complimentary Universal Express Unlimited Passes.

You read that correctly, if you stay at the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay, or Loews Royal Pacific Hotel, you can get to the front of the line on nearly every attraction on every day of your trip. That adds up to hundreds, maybe even thousands, of dollars in savings. It’s also a great way for Universal to thank guests.

Disney’s Greed Could Lead to Failure

When Disney announced its Lightning Lane, guests were stunned at the astronomical price tag. Everything at Disney is getting more expensive, everything from hotels to theme park tickets. And now, they want hundreds of additional dollars from guests who do not want to spend hours waiting in line when their time in the parks is limited.

Now, of course, Disney is not forcing any guest to purchase its Lightning Lane Premier Pass, and it is possible that Disney could make changes based on what Deluxe Resort guests do when it rolls out at the end of the month.

Disney has been facing constant criticism for what guests consider to be the nickel-and-diming that’s going on. The company has gotten rid of the free Magical Express, free FastPass, free MagicBands, Extra Magic Hours, and even complimentary dining plans. And now, to add on something many think is outrageously priced, and possibly not even worth the money, might just be a step too far.

Disney’s stock has been in a precarious position for months, and it has been going up in recent days. However, that positive movement only continues if shareholders have faith in the company, which is largely dependent on how guests feel. And guests have not been feeling great as of late.

Disney has admitted that its park attendance dropped in 2023, and the beginning of 2024. Executives have also said that they expect attendance to continue to go down. However, they have blamed it on the post-COVID travel bug, but not everyone agrees. Many Disney fans think that guests are no longer visiting because it is just too expensive.

And now, it just got a little but more expensive. Now, it’s up to guests to let Disney know when they’ve crossed a line they can’t go back from.

Do you think Disney’s Lightning Lane Premier Pass is a step — and a price tag — t00 far? Would you consider purchasing it if Disney reduced the price? Let us know in the comments!