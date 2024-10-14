Universal Studios Shocker, Popular Restaurant Removes Beloved Offerings

In September 2016, a brand-new restaurant opened on CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen has a menu full of mouthwatering options, including Kettle Chip Nachos, Chocolate Almond Bread, Maple Bacon Cheeseburger, Shrimp Mac & Cheese, and so much more.

The steampunk restaurant is also known for its specialty milkshakes, topped with things like a Red Velvet Cupcake, a brownie, and even a piece of Key Lime Pie.

But what set Toothsome apart from every other restaurant was its sweet shop. The restaurant had a counter full of stunning chocolate offerings, including truffles, macarons, chocolate-covered pretzels, and more.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium was so popular that, in 2019, it was announced that another location would be opening in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood. It replaced the Hard Rock Café, which closed in January 2020.

Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work on the new Toothsome location fell behind, and the restaurant did not open until late January 2023. But when it finally did, the feedback was great. Fans loved the food, the shakes, and the chocolate shop in Hollywood just as much as they loved the one in Orlando.

Unfortunately, it now looks like Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will have to undergo a major name change — since it is no longer a chocolate emporium.

In a shocking decision, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal Studios Hollywood has removed its chocolate shop and converted it into a bar. There are not only several premade chocolate offerings — like candy bars and malt balls — that are available for sale in the milkshake area.

It is possible that the chocolate shop was not performing as well as Universal had hoped, but to completely remove the chocolate emporium part of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is an interesting — and disappointing choice.

If anything, it might have made more sense for Universal to shrink the size of the chocolate shop and make it half bar, half sweet shop. To completely remove the chocolate emporium and all of its delectable offerings took away what truly makes the restaurant special.

In late August, Toothsome had a sale on its merchandise, selling it all for 90% off. However, it was not shared that the restaurant was trying to get rid of the merchandise because it was getting rid of the chocolate shop.

It remains to be seen what Universal will do if the new bar is not a success.

