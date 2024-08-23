‘Back to the Future’ Attraction Returns to Universal After 30 Years

Universal is about to bring back nostalgia in an all-new way in 2025, with the shocking announcement made just moments before a brand-new Back to the Future attraction experience debuts.

For the First Time Since 1991, ‘Back to the Future’ Will Make a Triumphant Return to a Universal Park

Back to the Future: The Ride was a motion simulator attraction operated at multiple Universal Destinations & Experiences parks. The inaugural version launched on May 2, 1991, in the World Expo section of Universal Studios Florida, Orlando. Following this, a second version debuted on June 12, 1993, within the Hollywood Lot area of Universal Studios Hollywood, located in Universal City, California.

The final installation was introduced on March 31, 2001, in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka. Inspired by the Back to the Future film series, the attraction provided an immersive experience as a direct sequel to Back to the Future Part III. Participants embarked on a time-traveling chase after Biff Tannen, who had hijacked the DeLorean time machine.

Steven Spielberg, aiming to replicate the success of Disneyland’s Star Tours, contributed to the project as the ride’s creative consultant. By the early 2000s, however, the ride’s popularity began to wane, leading to its closure in 2007 at Universal Studios Hollywood and USF.

The Universal Studios Japan version remained in operation until 2016. Subsequently, The Simpsons Ride replaced it at the Hollywood and Florida locations, while Despicable Me Minion Mayhem took its place in Japan.

Great Scott! After 33 years, Universal Studios Hollywood will get an all-new Back to the Future attraction experience in 2025. Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled plans for Universal Fan Fest, a brand-new event celebrating the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime, set to debut in spring 2025.

This after-hours event, which will require a separate ticket, will grant visitors exclusive access to the park on select evenings.

Attendees can look forward to live entertainment, themed food and drinks, and limited-edition merchandise. The event will also feature cosplay opportunities, with additional details to be announced later. While the specific dates for this brand-new event have yet to be confirmed, the event is scheduled for spring 2025, with this new Universal destination bringing forth new experiences.

Although tickets are unavailable, interested guests can register online to receive notifications when they go on sale. Information about the event is still limited, but the Discover Universal Blog has revealed that several significant intellectual properties (IPs), including Star Trek, Back to the Future, and Dungeons & Dragons, will be featured.

Fans of the legendary Star Trek franchise will be thrilled to know that it will play a prominent role in the first Universal Fan Fest Nights. Known for its extensive impact on pop culture through television series, films, video games, and comic books, Star Trek will now be brought to life in a unique experience at this theme park in California. Prepare to embark on an adventure where no one has gone before.

As a film partially shot on the theme park backlot, Back to the Future will be a significant highlight of Fan Fest Nights. This 1980s classic, which sparked one of the most successful trilogies in cinema history and earned an Academy Award, will be celebrated with an exceptional experience that promises to transport fans back in time.

Fans of Dungeons & Dragons, the world-renowned role-playing game, are in for a treat. This new Fan Fest Nights will bring the game to life with an epic adventure featuring warriors, wizards, monsters, and treasure hunts. According to the Discover Universal Blog, this is just the beginning, as more exciting additions to the lineup will be announced in the coming months.

Epic Universe is also opening in 2025, bringing the Dark Universe and expansion to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Celestial Park, and so much more. From the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, Frankenstein Manor, an area bigger than Diagon Alley, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and more, get ready to be a guest in the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park.