Universal Studios Unveils Surprise New ‘Harry Potter’ Experience (But Puts It Behind Paywall)

Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled a brand-new Harry Potter experience—but it’s not accessible to everyone.

Like all theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood is always making new additions. Last year, the Southern California theme park debuted SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, complete with Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

In May 2024, the resort also confirmed that it’s in the process of constructing its first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to open in 2026, which will reportedly feature “innovative and technological achievements” that have never been used before in a thrill ride.

Construction on the coaster has been ongoing since 2023, but we’re still a long way off its opening. In the meantime, however, Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled a new slate of experiences heading to the park in spring 2025.

Universal Fan Fest Nights – a new immersive ticketed event that will immerse guests in their favorite fictional worlds, courtesy of the teams behind Halloween Horror Nights – was announced in August. The inspiration for the first three events was unveiled as Star Trek, Back to the Future, and “DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.”

While Universal is yet to reveal the exact lineup behind each event, it has teased that they will “showcase a dynamic line-up of captivating, immersive in-world experiences along with engaging celebratory activations throughout the theme park, from live entertainment to cosplay, inviting guests to embrace their favorite characters and share their enthusiasm with like-minded fans.”

Today it also unveiled the inspiration behind a fourth event: Harry Potter.

Yep, that’s right, the theme park is delving even deeper into the magical universe created by JK Rowling. Universal Studios Hollywood already boasts its own Wizarding World of Harry Potter, complete with Hogwarts Castle and the indoor attraction Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. However, the ticketed event will provide more magical moments, “like encountering a Niffler and other magical creatures.”

We’re not sure what these “magical moments” will look like just yet, but we have previously seen similar magical creature encounters at Universal Studios Japan. Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, is also expected to feature magical creatures inspired by the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films in its new Harry Potter land when it opens in 2025.

Of course, the downside here is that, unlike Universal Studios Japan and Epic Universe, these experiences will essentially be behind a paywall at Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Fan Fest Nights is a separately ticketed event, meaning it won’t be covered by the regular cost of admission, and only a limited number of tickets will be available.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but stay tuned for more updates (plus new fandoms!)

Do you plan on attending Universal Fan Fest Nights?