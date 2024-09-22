Disney Locks Out California Residents, Refuses Valid Theme Park Tickets

Disneyland Resort upset some Southern Californians last week when it suddenly stopped selling discounted theme park tickets for Anaheim residents.

In July, Disneyland Resort announced a summer theme park ticket discount. Anaheim residents with proof of residence in select zip codes could purchase $69 1-day, 1-park tickets for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The limited-time offer didn’t include a Park Hopper add-on and was only valid for admission from August 5 to September 26, 2024.

Disneyland Resort didn’t specify when ticket sales would end but noted in the terms and conditions that it could terminate the offer anytime. Once guests purchased the Anaheim resident tickets, admission was guaranteed.

Nevertheless, some Anaheim residents were angry when Disneyland Resort abruptly stopped selling the discounted admission on September 12. u/GWRush vented on Reddit:

“Just an FYI to local residents: the Anaheim resident ticket deal, which was supposed to extend until September 26th, is no longer being offered as of this morning. But here’s the thing: it has nothing to do with pass or res availability, but rather that there was a secret September 12th deadline that wasn’t stated in the Offer Details. Guest Services told me only an hour ago that they knew the offer would end today. I’ve read that Offer Details like 10 times and it’s not there. There’s a sneaky little line that says they can end the offer at any time. But why not just state when it will end so people know? As of last night, there was plenty of open spaces for all ticket types. Only Magic Key passholders had some unavailable days. Anyone else miss out? I had planned to go next weekend but I had to confirm a few things before I could buy. It’s irritating that I get to hear the noise pollution every night at 9:30 but can’t afford to actually see it.”

Some South Californians said the rescinded offer locked them out of visiting Disneyland Resort.

“I went to buy my ticket for the 19th and I can no longer do it,” u/socaljimmy wrote. “Now I have to call everyone that I planned to go with to cancel.”

“Ouch. I was going to buy and use it next week,” said u/TyraTanks.

Still, some Disney Parks fans blame the residents for not purchasing their tickets sooner.

“The September 26th date is the end day for the usage of the ticket,” u/Ryan120420 explained. “Had you bought a ticket, you would have until the 26th to use it. Disney always lists start and end dates for which their promotional tickets will be on sale. Since they did not list a sale end date for this Anaheim Resident ticket, it was best to assume that it could end at anytime before the Sept 26th date.”

The terms and conditions of the $69 1-day, 1-park ticket offer read:

“Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused or terminated at any time.”

Always check the terms and conditions when planning to use a discount offer for your Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort vacation. If the promotion doesn’t specify an end date, it’s best to make your reservations as soon as possible to ensure access to the Disney parks and Disney Resort hotels. Call Guest Services with any questions about your trip.

Are you a hardcore Disney fan? Test your knowledge with Inside the Magic’s exclusive YouTube series, Disney Jeopardy! Watch the most recent episode and catch up on what you missed below:

Was it wrong for Disneyland Resort to suddenly stop selling discounted theme park tickets to Anaheim residents? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.