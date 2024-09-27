Convoy of Power Crews Arrives to Aid Disney World’s Reopening After Deadly Storm Passes Through

Walt Disney World Resort has resumed normal operations following the deadly hurricane Helene that swept through Florida yesterday evening and into this morning. Remnants remain throughout the state, but after 24 hours, things return to normal.

Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall – Disney World Returns To Normal Operations

More than 4 million people across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas were left without power on Friday morning after Hurricane Helene, a massive Category 4 storm, made landfall late Thursday. Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Helene slammed into Florida’s Big Bend region with winds reaching up to 140 mph and bringing life-threatening storm surges. Widespread flooding has been reported along Florida’s coastline, with record-high surge levels in Tampa.

Ahead of Helene’s arrival, storm surges of up to 20 feet were predicted, causing significant concern. A flash flood emergency is currently in effect for Atlanta, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered in parts of North Carolina as rising rivers threaten communities. According to forecasters, Helene is expected to shift northwestward and slowly as it moves over the Tennessee Valley today and into Saturday.

Use Caution After #Helene has passed. Remain vigilant and if you evacuated only return home when directed it’s safe to do so. – @NHC_Atlantic on X

Use Caution After #Helene has passed. Remain vigilant and if you evacuated only return home when directed it's safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/AZvBcDsTgD — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 27, 2024

On Thursday, the storm landed approximately 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida, at 11:10 p.m. ET. Its impacts have been widespread, with damage stretching across the Southeast and into parts of the mid-Atlantic as Helene continues to weaken. Though winds remain a concern, flash flooding poses the most significant threat.

Torrential rainfall has led to rivers and streams overflowing, submerging roads and communities and leaving many residents trapped.

WDW Resumes Normal Operations as a Convoy of Electrical Vehicles Arrive on the Property

Walt Disney World has returned to normal operations after Hurricane Helene landed on Thursday night, September 26, 2024. An advisory on the Walt Disney World website and the My Disney Experience app currently states:

Walt Disney World is operating under normal conditions; however, some experiences will be canceled or unavailable on September 26. We are closely monitoring the storm’s path as we prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.

Although visitors can still expect windy and rainy conditions today, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf, and Winter Summerland Miniature Golf are set to reopen at 10 a.m. Despite this, the weather updates page on the Walt Disney World site hasn’t been refreshed since Wednesday, September 25, at 4 p.m. ET. During today’s park visit, minor flooding was observed in a guest lane near Magic Kingdom’s parking booths and a few downed branches.

Overall, the storm caused minimal damage to Walt Disney World. A wind advisory remains active for Orange County but is expected to expire by 11 a.m. ET this morning. According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), storm surges along Florida’s Big Bend and parts of the west coast are expected to diminish today. Helene made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

On the night of the storm, Walt Disney World canceled several nighttime shows, including Luminous: The Symphony of Us at EPCOT, Fantasmic! and Wonderful World of Animation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Happily Ever After wasn’t scheduled at Magic Kingdom that evening. These shows are set to resume their performances tonight, Friday, September 27, at their respective parks. In preparation for Hurricane Helene, Walt Disney World took proactive measures.

On Wednesday, September 25, the resort canceled Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the following day, specific tours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and closures of its mini-golf courses. The tours were later reinstated on Thursday. Typhoon Lagoon was also temporarily closed on September 26 due to the storm. For more information, Disney’s hurricane policy webpage answers common questions about cancellation fees, vacation rescheduling, and more.

A convoy of electric utility vehicles rolled onto Walt Disney World property a few days back as millions across the southern United States remained without power after Hurricane Helene. These specialized vehicles, dispatched from various states, have been tasked with assisting in the massive restoration efforts. While Disney World has been fortunate to avoid major power outages, the arrival of these trucks signals the resort’s commitment to aiding the surrounding communities and ensuring that the region’s recovery moves swiftly.

Powerline trucks Staging at Disney on Bonnet Creek Road #hurricanehelene – @StreamingMagic on X

Powerline trucks Staging at Disney on Bonnet Creek Road #hurricanehelene pic.twitter.com/UKvBuVsWQR — Streaming The Magic (@StreamingMagic) September 25, 2024

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Helene. We deepest sympathize with the individuals and families affected by this devastating storm. During this challenging time, we stand in solidarity with the communities working to recover, and we are keeping everyone in our thoughts as they rebuild and heal.