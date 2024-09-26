Governor DeSantis Orders New Operational Shutdowns at Disney World Amid Safety Concerns

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered a State of Emergency for Florida as Hurricane Helene, an intensified category hurricane, prepares to assault. This includes several operational shutdowns for Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney in Distress: Hurricane Helene Is Now a Category 4 Superstorm

Hurricane Helene has strengthened into a formidable Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s northwest coast, with landfall projected for Thursday night. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports the storm, currently about 120 miles west of Tampa, is packing sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), raising concerns of widespread destruction. The Big Bend region is expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with storm surges potentially reaching up to 20 feet, posing a life-threatening risk of severe flooding.

Helene’s vast size is already causing significant disruptions across Florida. PowerOutage.us estimates that over 250,000 homes and businesses have lost power due to the storm’s impact, and conditions are expected to worsen. High winds, torrential rainfall, and powerful storm surges threaten coastal areas and inland communities.

Update 7:00 PM EDT Thurs: Extremely dangerous Category 4 Helene heading towards the Florida Big Bend Sustained tropical-storm-force winds are being reported along the west coast of Florida, with wind gusts near hurricane-force. Tropical storm conditions are approaching the coastline of Florida’s Big Bend. – @NHC_Atlantic on X

Update 7:00 PM EDT Thurs: Extremely dangerous Category 4 Helene heading towards the Florida Big Bend Sustained tropical-storm-force winds are being reported along the west coast of Florida, with wind gusts near hurricane-force. Tropical storm conditions are approaching the… pic.twitter.com/DLRsGeJ4pB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2024

Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia have all declared states of emergency in preparation for the storm, reflecting the widespread nature of the threat. Flash flood warnings have been issued across northern Georgia and western North Carolina. The storm’s effects are anticipated to extend far beyond the coast, with heavy rainfall leading to dangerous flooding. Residents in affected areas are urged to heed evacuation orders and prepare for extreme weather conditions.

Officials advise those in Helene’s projected path to make final preparations and find shelter well ahead of the storm’s landfall. With powerful winds and the potential for extensive damage, the hurricane could knock down trees, cause severe structural damage, and lead to long-term power outages in multiple regions. The Walt Disney Company is actively monitoring the situation in Orlando, resulting in several Disney park attractions being closed in response to safety concerns.

Amid Governor DeSantis’s Orders, WDW Sees Operational Impacts

Governor Ron DeSantis has also issued statewide directives, prompting these shutdowns as the storm approaches. Bad weather can quickly put a damper on a Disney World vacation, and an approaching hurricane is currently impacting operations at the resort. Hurricane Helene, a powerful Category 3 storm, will land tonight in Florida’s Big Bend region.

In response to the storm, several entertainment offerings at Disney World have been canceled. Both Orange and Osceola counties, home to Walt Disney World, are in states of emergency as Hurricane Helene nears. Although Disney’s theme parks remain open, major nighttime events have been removed from the schedule as a precautionary measure.

At EPCOT, the new nighttime show Luminous: The Symphony of Us has been canceled, while Hollywood Studios has also called off Fantasmic! and the Wonderful World of Animation projection show. In addition to these cancellations, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, scheduled at Magic Kingdom tonight, has also been called off due to the storm. As a result, guests at Magic Kingdom won’t be able to enjoy the event’s special fireworks display.

What You Can Do To Remain Safe During a Major Hurricane

While Disney World is known for its robust hurricane preparedness and ability to manage such disruptions, this round of cancellations is sure to disappoint guests who were looking forward to the popular nighttime shows and Halloween festivities. As Hurricane Helene continues its approach, Disney officials will monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary. Guests are encouraged to check the official Walt Disney World website or app for the most current information regarding park operations and entertainment schedules.

As a major hurricane approaches Central Florida, Disney guests are encouraged to prioritize safety and prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions. Walt Disney World Resort, known for its extensive hurricane preparedness plans, offers various resources and guidelines to ensure guest safety during severe storms. However, it is critical that guests also take personal steps to stay informed and secure while on the property.

When a hurricane warning is in effect, guests staying at Disney resorts should remain indoors and avoid traveling to the parks unless they are officially open. Disney World’s resort buildings are designed to withstand severe weather, and officials work closely with emergency management teams to ensure a coordinated response. By staying informed, following official instructions, and preparing adequately, guests can help ensure their safety while enjoying their vacation during a major hurricane.