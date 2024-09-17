New Disney Experience Aimed Toward Disney Adults Now Available in Most Unlikely Location

Whether it’s Walt Disney World in Orlando or one of the many Disneyland Resorts around the world, magic is absolutely guaranteed. For decades, but perhaps more so in recent years, the most magical places on earth have had a huge influence over adults and children alike.
But it’s really the former guests — now dubbed “Disney Adults” — who seem to form a particularly close attachment to the world of Disney. The term has become very popular in recent years, though oftentimes it’s used in a derogatory sense, with many Disney Parks-goers sometimes criticizing attendees who don’t have — or are visiting without — children.
Now, a brand-new Disney-themed attraction of sorts, which you might say is primarily aimed toward us Disney Adults, has appeared in the most unlikely of locations.
No, it’s not in one of the theme parks or anywhere else you might associate with the House of Mouse — it’s North Wales in the UK.
Like almost anywhere along the North Wales coastline, the small seaside town of Rhyl sounds idyllic, but it’s hardly the first place anyone familiar with the area would think of when it comes to anything Disney-related. Not only that, but the area suffered a rapid decline around the 1990s and 2000s, and though it’s still a popular tourist destination, it’s a bit of a ghost town.
A major regeneration might have saved Rhyl, but if you grew up anywhere along the North Wales coastline like I did, you might know it as a troubled town more comparable to something out of “Brothers Grimm’s Fairy Tales” than a holiday resort.
But while there are plenty of locals who wouldn’t hesitate to compare Rhyl to “the shadowy place” from 1994’s The Lion King — as someone who hails from North Wales, I’m one of them as I’ve had nothing but bad experiences in that particular area — there are some who speak rather fondly of it.
However, like the terrifying cave of wonders from Aladdin, Rhyl is hiding a shining treasure; “a diamond in the rough,” if you will.
Per BBC News, a three-bedroom house that’s now up for sale in Rhyl will leave you wondering whether the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella has visited and waved her magic wand about a few times. No, it’s not a pumpkin carriage — it’s a Disney-themed house!
The seaside-based abode is filled with Disney magic at every turn, from its Aladdin-themed living room where the Magic Mirror from Snow White hangs over the fireplace to an equally magical second-floor that hosts a Lion King-themed bedroom, a Disney villains-themed room named The Maleficent Room, and a third where Lilo & Stitch meets “Sugar Rush,” the arcade game from Wreck-It Ralph in which Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) races against other contestants.
And, connecting both floors is a “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” Mary Poppins-themed staircase where a top-to-bottom mural depicts the London skyline as seen in the 1964 film.
You can check out the images here.
But the house isn’t entirely Disney-themed as some of those bedrooms also have a sprinkling of Harry Potter magic while an unrelated ’80s-themed mural in the garden celebrates other iconic franchises such as He-Man, Transformers, and Star Wars.
Unsurprisingly, the current homeowner, who is yet to sell the property, is “a massive Disney fan” who, according to the property’s real estate agent Marti Anderson-Bryan, has visited Disneyland more than 20 times (although it’s unclear whether that’s Disneyland California or Disneyland Paris — not that it matters).
The everlasting magic and wonder of the world of Disney, whether it’s one of the many resorts around the world or on the screen in one of the countless animated or live-action films, continues to captivate adults of all ages. So it’s hardly surprising that someone has taken the time to transform their home into a miniaturized Disney castle of sorts.
The real question is, why are they leaving?!
“If you’re a Disney fanatic, it’s definitely the house for you,” Ms. Anderson-Bryan told BBC News.
The Maleficent Room — that is actually the Ministry of Magic from Harry Potter versus Disney villains. That’s the theme of the room. The fireplace is a replica from the Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter movies. She’s [the current owner] even got a door with Platform 9 ¾ on it.”
Obviously, Harry Potter doesn’t fall under the Disney banner as it’s owned by Warner Bros., but there’s nothing wrong with combining magic from the two franchises (and I’m pretty sure the House of Mouse would do absolutely anything to get its hands on the Wizarding World).
“She sells and collects Disney collectibles, so the house is stuffed with collectibles, obviously things she’s bought over the years. But she also sells them,” the real estate agent added.
While this Disney-themed house is hardly enough to turn Rhyl into a “whole new world,” it might, at the very least, give one “a new fantastic point of view” of this seaside town.
However, if you want to experience official Disney and Harry Potter attractions, be sure to visit Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando or one of the many Disneyland Resorts (California, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo), and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter or The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios depending on which side of the Atlantic you’re on.
