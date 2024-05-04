Disney Adults Scorned at Disneyland, “Anyone Else Ever Get This Treatment?”

Disney adults have recently come forward, denouncing being scorned on multiple occasions while visiting Disneyland Resort.

In Walt Disney’s words, Disneyland Resort is a happy place where “age relieves fond memories of the past and […] youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future.” With that being said, the young and the young at heart should have no worries when visiting the Happiest Place on Earth to enjoy a magical time.

Unfortunately, that is not always the case; as a couple of older guests, Disney adults, if you will, were scorned by other families when visiting the parks.

Going to Disneyland, Disney World, or any theme park, for that matter, by yourself is a giant leap for many. This decision could turn a magical day into a roller coaster of emotions and anxiety. However, that bizarre feeling slowly disappears when you realize that going to your favorite Disney Park alone is just as fun!

To make the experience more magical (and practical), several attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure offer the unique perk of Single Rider lines, which allow single guests (or groups willing to split up) to save time by completing odd parties and filling unused seats on select rides.

Sadly, two guests recently sparked a debate among Redditors after being scorned by a family for using this practical benefit at Radiator Springs Racers in Disney California Adventure.

Redditor u/abbyleondon recently posted about a sour experience they and their 19-year-old son frequently encounter when trying to use Single Rider lines across the Southern California-based Disney Resort, with particularly unpleasant experiences at Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land. Their post reads:

So my 19-year-old son and I go to Disneyland fairly frequently and now that he’s older, we both do single rider for cars just because we don’t wanna wait in the 2 1/2 hour line so what we have discovered is that almost all the time we are met with great hostility by the family that’s already in the car – long faces, kids literally saying but I don’t want to sit next to her/him, mothers shooting us dirty looks and trading places with their kid just before we all pile into the car, all because I believe we have ruined their group photo. Anyone else ever get this treatment? Oh and when we say a friendly hello since we know we are interlopers, we are met with stony silence.

Many users quickly joined the conversation surrounding this apparently divisive topic, sharing similar and opposite stories when using Disneyland’s Single Rider service.

User u/Sensitive_Bat1810 commented: “The last time it was me by myself and they opened the gates for everyone to load and the mom and son from the party i was loading with skipped a seat so they were sitting on the outside and i couldn’t get in. The gates closed and the cast member had to come over and explain to them that they fill all the seats and they would have to move over. The mom’s response was, ‘So she’s just going to ride with us?!’ People are so weird.”

“Out of all of the SRs, for some reason Cars always feels the most awkward to me, too. You’d think maybe GRR since you’re all kind of in the raft together, but, no,” commented u/WingedGeek.

Redditor u/Exotic_Object added, “It’s one of the most popular rides, those folks are delusional if they think Disney is going to leave open seats just so their family is the only ones in the car. I just smile at them and then enjoy the ride.”

Redditor u/Phased5ek took the opportunity to comment on contrasting personal experiences when using the Single Rider service. Their comment reads:

Unfortunately, altercations in which Disney Adults are scorned for using Single Rider lines are not exclusive to Disneyland Resort. Inside the Magic recently reported on a guest being verbally abused by a woman for trying to sit next to her after using the Single Rider service at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

If you haven’t had the chance to ride Radiator Springs Racers in Disney California Adventure, you can take a tour around the cutest little town in Carburetor County through the lens of Inside the Magic in the video below. You can also click here to watch the full ride-through experience.

If you’re planning to visit Disneyland Resort by yourself soon or are willing to split up and use the Single Rider lines, the attractions that offer the service at Disneyland Park are:

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Matterhorn Bobsleds in Fantasyland

Space Mountain in Tomorrowland

And at Disney California Adventure, guests can find Single Rider lines at the following attractions:

Goofy’s Sky School in Paradise Gardens Park

Incredicoaster in Pixar Pier

Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land

Grizzly River Run in Grizzly Peak

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus

Soarin’ Around the World in Grizzly Peak

It is essential to mention that this service is subject to availability and that immediate boarding or choice of seat is not guaranteed.

Have you tried using the Single Rider line at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure? What has your experience been like? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!