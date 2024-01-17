Brigitte Macron Spotted Visiting Disneyland Paris with President

A major European leader was spotted hanging out at the Disneyland Paris Resort, along with the resort’s president.

Disney theme parks are famous for being some of the most-visited destinations on Earth, making them prime locations to spot celebrities. From John Stamos to the Kardashian family, guests have a good chance of running into celebrities during their Disney vacation. However, it’s not every day that a leader of an entire country is seen walking through Main Street, U.S.A., with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France, today. Brigitte, a former teacher, married Emmanuel Macron in 2007, and the couple is one of the highest-profile couples on a global scale.

Macron was accompanied by Natacha Rafalski, president of the Disneyland Paris Resort. The two were seen strolling through the resort for the “Pieces Juanes” charity drive, which celebrates and highlights hospitalized children.

Rafalski was appointed president in 2018, having a hand with recent additions to the Disneyland Paris Resort, such as the Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. Rafalksi recently shared some exciting news regarding future expansions at Disneyland Paris. For years, there have been rumors of a potential third version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge being constructed at the resort, but Rafalski did not mention this in her recent interview.

Disneyland Paris is a beautiful resort made up of two very distinct theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Guests will find stunning and unique rides, attractions, shops, restaurants, and shows scattered across both of these destinations, as well as Disney classics such as Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world.” Disneyland Paris also features its own version of Downtown Disney and/or Disney Springs, known as Disney Village. This large shopping and dining location allows guests to take a break from the hecticness of the parks and relax, either with a delicious treat or a beverage.

