Disney Parks Finally Restore Fireworks After Axing Them Two Months Ago

Two Disney theme parks just restored their fireworks display for the first time in two months.

Fireworks have lit up Disney’s theme parks since the 1950s, but the magic has evolved dramatically since Fantasy in the Sky first dazzled guests at Disneyland.

Today, fireworks are only a fraction of the spectacle. Nighttime spectaculars at Disney’s theme parks worldwide weave together cutting-edge projection mapping, synchronized drones, and breathtaking fountains, creating an immersive experience that’s far beyond the Disney of decades past.

Every Disney resort worldwide boasts at least one nighttime spectacular, some of which have generated cult followings from regular parkgoers.

For example, when Walt Disney World Resort cut Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom Park for the Central Florida resort’s 50th anniversary, fans were so devastated by its loss (and so disappointed by its replacement) that Disney eventually cut Disney Enchantment, its successor, and brought it back.

Some fans were equally disappointed by the loss of Wondrous Journeys—which was introduced for Disney100 to a hugely positive response—at Disneyland Resort. The park has since mainly relied on Mickey’s Mix Magic and seasonal shows (most of which are inferior).

However, at least the park still had a nighttime spectacular. On July 1, Tokyo Disney Resort cut its fireworks show for the entire summer.

Sky Full of Colors—visible both above Cinderella Castle at Tokyo Disneyland and in the skies of Tokyo DisneySea—is often paused over the summer. While an official explanation has never been given, the common consensus is that it’s due to unpredictable weather at that time of year.

Now, however, the show is officially back in action. As of September 18, Sky Full of Colors is once again performed nightly at the Japan resort.

It’s now also accompanied by a new projections show, Reach For the Stars. This features the first Marvel cameos of any Tokyo Disney attraction but hasn’t exactly received rave reviews from fans.

Nighttime spectaculars aside, there’s a lot going on at Tokyo Disney right now. Earlier this summer, Tokyo DisneySea welcomed its newest port, Fantasy Springs.

This contains Disney’s second Frozen (2013) land, complete with Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, as well as areas themed to Tangled (2010) and Peter Pan(1953) that feature three attractions: Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.

The park is in the middle of constructing a brand-new version of Space Mountain, having closed its former indoor roller coaster for demolition in July. It’s also set to shutter Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters at the end of October to make way for a new Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ride.

October 1 will also mark the beginning of the resort’s Halloween season, which will run until November 7 and include the spooky daytime parade The Villains Halloween “Into the Frenzy.” Like Anaheim, the resort also transforms its version of Haunted Mansion into Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare” from now until January.

What’s your favorite Disney fireworks display?