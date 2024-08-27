‘Shrek’ Actor Shares Update Following Sexual Assault Charges, Franchise Future Uncertain

The latest updates have been released following the imprisonment of a member of the main cast in the Shrek franchise under sexual assault charges.

The news about the latest installment in the Shrek franchise have been tainted by scandalous incidents surrounding the movie’s main cast.

Earlier this year, DreamWorks Animation shocked millions of fans worldwide by announcing that an all-new sequel in the Shrek franchise was “Not too Far, Far Away.” The company revealed the latest update, confirming that Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Related: ‘Yellowstone’ Canceled: TV Series Reaches Abrupt Death

DreamWorks confirmed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz would reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona, respectively, in this new installment, delighting guests even more.

Sadly, the exciting news have been overshadowed by tragic incidents involving the international cast of the movie, including the devastating death of Jerzy Stuhr, the Polish voice actor for Donkey, who passed away at the age of 77.

Earlier this month, the franchise made international headlines once again after Alfonso Obregón Inclán, the voice actor for Shrek in Mexico and Latin America, was imprisoned under charges of sexual assault and harassment.

Related: End-of-Life Arrangements Made For Host of NBC’s ‘Tonight Show’

Obregón was apprehended on August 10 in the Venustiano Carranza municipality (Mexico City) after multiple victims bravely reported being sexually harassed and abused by the actor.

El Financiero revealed that Mexican voice actor and director Alfonso Obregón had an initial hearing in which he was sentenced to preventive imprisonment in the North Prison in Mexico City under charges of aggravated sexual abuse.

Obregón remained behind bars during the investigation but was released on August 22. Dubbing aficionado @JeffarVlogs shared the news, commenting that Obregón was reportedly home.

The actor still faces a second charge of sexual harassment. However, no additional details have been revealed.

(Translated) I just received word that Alfonso Obregón, the Shrek dubbing actor, has been released. He is home, and we’ll have more details throughout the day or this weekend. Ps. I never thought I’d have a breaking news report, especially of such good news.

Acabo de recibir la noticia de que Alfonso Obregón, actor de doblaje de Shrek, ha sido puesto en libertad.

Ya se encuentra en su domicilio, y durante el día o fds tendremos los detalles. P.D.: Nunca pensé dar una primicia, en especial siendo una buena noticia. pic.twitter.com/80aP9LdRYa — Jeffar 🔥 Destripando la FAMA (@JeffarVlogs) August 23, 2024

Related: Disney Cracks Down on ‘Bluey,’ ’Star Wars,’ ‘Descendants” Viewers With New Price-Gouging Streaming Policy

Earlier today, Obregón posted a video on social media saying he is alright, at home and with his loved ones. The actor thanked his friends and colleagues who have supported him and will continue doing so, as well as his fans, for sharing their support and concern during these troubling times.

“I am fine. I am safe and sound. I want to wish everyone the best and lots of blessings always,” said the actor. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

(Translated) Thank you all

Related: NEW: Governor DeSantis Loses Florida After Disney Fight

While fans hope to see Alfonso Obregón reprise his role as Shrek, the actor has not shared any details about his participation in the upcoming Shrek 5 movie.

The Mexican actor is known for lending his voice to Marty in the Madagascar franchise, Lumpy Space Princess in Adventure Time, and Kakashi Hatake in Naruto.

Related: Disney Park Clamps Down on Restroom Usage, Guest Collapses to the Floor Screaming After Breaking Time Limit

On a separate note, Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez, known for lending his voice to Donkey in the Shrek franchise, recently confirmed his participation in the upcoming sequel. However, the Mexican actor expects drastic changes to the script, as revealed in an interview.

Whether DreamWorks will agree to Eugenio Derbez’s request remains to be seen. However, the Mexican comedian’s undeniable enthusiasm for the project gives fans in Latin America high hopes.

Related: Busch Gardens Confirms Permanent Closure in September, Offers Guests a Chance To Say Goodbye

For over two decades, Shrek’s story has amassed a massive following, spawning four original movies featuring the beloved ogre (remember, ogres are like onions) and his companions, multiple short films, and a spinoff movie series featuring Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots. Still, Shrek’s tale is far from over.

The beloved ogre has also been featured in multiple shows and attractions at Universal Studios theme parks worldwide.

Shrek’s Far Far Away Land at Universal Studios Singapore invites parkgoers to explore a recreation of Fiona’s kingdom, complete with Donkey’s live show and opportunities to meet beloved characters.

Similarly, at Universal Studios Beijing, guests can meet Shrek, Princess Fiona, Puss in Boots, Prince Charming, and the Fairy Godmother. You can see a video of some of these characters on parade posted by @abigailmoffettyoung below or click here to watch it.

Prince Charming is on the scene! #shrek #fyp #universal #themepark

Related: Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Assets Sold Following “Harrison Ford” Actor’s Tragic Death

Of course, Universal Orlando Resort couldn’t fall behind and just opened DreamWorks Land, which recreated Shrek’s swamp as well as a swamp-tastic play area for kids, as well as an outhouse slide that farts as you go down it in true ogre fashion. Here, guests can chomp on a Shrekzel (Shrek-shaped pretzel with green cheese), eat a Donkey popsicle, and meet Donkey, Shrek, and Fiona.

DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida also features attractions inspired by other popular franchises like Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Don’t forget to share your opinion on this situation with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below! Also, let us know if you’re excited about Shrek 5 premiering in 2026!