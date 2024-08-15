‘Shrek’ Actor Behind Bars, Charges of Sexual Assault Put Franchise in Jeopardy

The actor who brought the beloved green ogre has been arrested, putting the Shrek franchise in jeopardy following severe accusations.

The Shrek franchise has raked up a massive following worldwide since its first film premiere in 2001. The unorthodox fairy tale has remained popular for over twenty years thanks to its original storyline, iconic characters, and hilarious jokes — most of which surely went completely over our heads when we were younger.

Shrek’s story has spawned four original movies featuring the beloved ogre (remember, ogres are like onions) and his companions, multiple short films, and a spinoff movie series featuring Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots. Still, Shrek’s tale is far from over.

DreamWorks Animation shocked millions of fans worldwide last month after announcing that an all-new sequel in the Shrek franchise was “Not too Far, Far Away,” revealing that Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

While the sequel will have to fence off the competition upon its premiere, DreamWorks revealed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz would reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona, respectively, in this new installment, delighting guests even more.

Regretfully, the Shrek franchise was recently struck by a tragedy after Jerzy Stuhr, the Polish voice actor for Donkey, passed away at the age of 77. The franchise is once again making international headlines, as one of the main actors has been imprisoned following severe accusations.

Following weeks of severe accusations and multiple victims bravely coming forward to report sexual harassment and abuse, Mexican voice actor Alfonso Obregón Inclán has been put behind bars.

El Financiero revealed that Mexican voice actor and director Alfonso Obregón has already had an initial hearing, in which he was sentenced to preventive imprisonment in the North Prison in Mexico City under charges of aggravated sexual abuse.

Obregón was apprehended on August 10 in the Venustiano Carranza municipality (Mexico City) and will remain in prison as a cautionary measure until proven innocent.

(Translated) #FiscalíaCDMX obtained the cautionary measure of preventive imprisonment against a man due to his probable participation in the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, registered in February 2022 in the Cuauhtémoc municipality.

Obregón has pleaded innocent, arguing that he never touched any of his students inappropriately. However, another victim has reported that the actor requested a full body picture when she tried to apply for a job with him.

The Mexican actor is known for lending his voice to Marty in the Madagascar franchise, Lumpy Space Princess in Adventure Time, and Kakashi Hatake in Naruto.

Eugenio Derbez, known for lending his voice to Donkey in the Shrek franchise, recently confirmed his participation in the upcoming sequel. However, the Mexican actor expects drastic changes to the script, as revealed in an interview.

Whether DreamWorks will agree to Eugenio Derbez’s request remains to be seen. However, the Mexican comedian’s undeniable enthusiasm for the project gives fans in Latin America high hopes.

Shrek’s popularity has transcended the silver screen, with the beloved ogre being featured in multiple shows and attractions at Universal Studios theme parks worldwide.

Shrek’s Far Far Away Land at Universal Studios Singapore invites parkgoers to explore a recreation of Fiona’s kingdom, complete with Donkey’s live show and opportunities to meet beloved characters.

Similarly, at Universal Studios Beijing, guests can meet Shrek, Princess Fiona, Puss in Boots, Prince Charming, and the Fairy Godmother. You can see a video of some of these characters on parade posted by @abigailmoffettyoung below or click here to watch it.

Of course, Universal Orlando Resort couldn’t fall behind and just opened DreamWorks Land, which recreated Shrek’s swamp as well as a swamp-tastic play area for kids, as well as an outhouse slide that farts as you go down it in true ogre fashion. Here, guests can chomp on a Shrekzel (Shrek-shaped pretzel with green cheese), eat a Donkey popsicle, and meet Donkey, Shrek, and Fiona.

DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida also features attractions inspired by other popular franchises like Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

