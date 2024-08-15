Poop Problem Persists at Disney World Pool

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, but people and their unpredictability can do more than spoil the fun. Swimming pools are one of the best ways to combat the Florida sunshine, but all it takes is one inconsiderate guest to completely taint everybody else’s experience.

Disney World caters to thousands of people each day, and problems are bound to arise when so many are packed into one place. However, bodily fluids and fecal matter at the pools open up a whole different can of worms. Moreover, this isn’t an uncommon problem guests face.

Related: Disney World To Replace Half of Magic Kingdom by Next Year, Confirms Construction

It should be stated that if cast members go above and beyond the call of duty to maintain a magical environment; there is only so much that they can control. A recent report from guests at the Old Key West resort shared that many parents have lost their sense of etiquette and it is having a gross after effect on the other patrons.

Another Diaper Disaster at Disney World

A recent post on the subreddit r/WaltDisneyWorld by u/tunacasarole detailed a personal experience involving inappropriate diaper-changing practices at a Disney World pool. The post ignited a lively conversation among forum members.

“My wife and I are visiting WDW this week, and while enjoying the pool at our resort (OKW), we encountered a family changing their child’s diaper on the public lounge chairs in full view of people eating, swimming, and relaxing. It was first noticed by my wife, who made a comment about the smell of poop before we realized what was going on. The mother overheard and must have mentioned something to the grandmother, who had a bunch of foul things to say to my wife for noticing. I reciprocated with my own comments as any spouse would, and they promptly left the pool.” “I guess I would like to know what is appropriate. We don’t have kids, but if we did, we would have used the changing station 30 feet away in the restroom out of privacy for our own and respect of others around us. We also would NOT have used the supplied towels from the pool to clean up…”

This isn’t the first time diapers have caused a problem at the parks, nor is the first time toddlers and babies have relieved themselves in the midst of other guests. Disney offers plenty of stations and accommodations for parents throughout the property, it simply becomes pure inconsideration after a certain point.

Related: Disney World To Tear apart EPCOT Again After Finishing Years Long Construction

u/mpm364758 shares a similar scenario when they write,

“We were at Disney Springs near the big Disney store when a dad openly changed his daughter’s nappy right out in the open – in the middle of the walkway – while the kid was standing. She must have been 2 or so. So surprised no one said anything – no one really seemed to notice at all – at least not that I could tell. Was genuinely shocked at this.”

And underneath, former cast member u/bijealMEART shares an account of a parent changing their baby not just in line but right in the middle of a ride!

The user shares,

“I was a Jungle Cruise Skipper during the College Program in summer 2004 and had to stop spiel because a couple was changing their baby’s diaper ON THE BOAT. I said, ‘Please wait until the cruise has concluded to change your baby’s diaper!’ They complained, but the manager supported my decision and how I handled it lol. Don’t be afraid to confront people changing their baby’s diapers in non-baby changing stations because it is unsanitary and rude.”

Parents Just Don’t Understand

Any Disney park veteran worth their salt knows just how wild and unpredictable some Disney guests can be. Inside the Magic has shared multiple reports of guests bathing in water fountains, drinking bromine-infused river water, and even urinating in line for attractions.

Related: Disney World Officially Backtracks on Major Lightning Lane Changes After Guest Outcry

Reports like these are shockingly common, and many would agree that it comes down to a sense of entitlement and inconsideration for other patrons. On the Reddit post, many guests are quick to point out the many changing stations scattered throughout the property, but u/marleythebeagle says it best by encouraging guests to report this kind of behavior.

The user writes,

“If you see someone violating Disney rules or otherwise doing something dangerous/harmful while on property, please report it to a CM rather than confronting them yourself. And for the love of Walt, don’t change dirty diapers on seats, tables, or other public areas — especially in restaurants. Unless it’s a genuine emergency, you’re typically never more than a few dozen yards away from a restroom at WDW.”

Getting so many people together in a singular public space like a theme park or swimming pool comes with its hiccups, but instances like this can pose a serious biohazard for all those involved. Disney World should smell like cotton candy and popcorn, not Huggies, filth, and fecal matter.

Have you experienced gross behavior like this? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!