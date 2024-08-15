MCU Superstar Trades Marvel for ‘Bluey’

To say that Bluey is an international phenomenon would be a grand and glorious understatement. However, you know it has to be good when members of the MCU want a piece of the action.

Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their cartoon canine cavalcade have one of the biggest fan following out of any animated series currently streaming. Thanks to Disney+, Disney Junior, and their partnership with Ludo Studios, the series is an absolute sensation with millions of parents and kids, including some of our favorite superheroes.

For those Bluey buffs behind on their Marvel, Charlie Cox has been embodying the role of Daredevil/Matt Murdock since 2015, in both the Netflix series and subsequently reprising the character in the MCU with his involvement set to continue in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

A father and fan of the darling dogs, Cox has expressed his adoration for Bluey before, but he recently came forward with his desire to join the show on IGN (see below), claiming that he’s hoping for a cameo on the beloved show.

Daredevil: From Red to Bluey

Many celebrities like Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Thor) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) have come out as full-fledged fans, but Daredevil himself has gone on the record stating that he’s campaigning for a cameo. Will Charlie Cox get his wish?

Cox wouldn’t be the first celebrity to have ties to the beloved Australian animated series, as Natalie Portman was the first to break down that wall. However, the idea of him joining the Heeler family wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Bluey’s mass appeal is partially owed to Disney’s involvement in distribution. The House of Mouse has its Mickey Mitts in many pies, and to say some form of arrangement between Bluey and the Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t be done would be untrue.

It might sound far-fetched, but stranger things have happened. If celebrities like Robert Irwin and Lin-Manuel Miranda can nab a spot on the show, who’s to say that Bluey’s hometown of Brisbane doesn’t have its own canine crime fighter?

He’s Not Alone

As mentioned before, Cox isn’t the only Marvel persona with ties to Bluey. It was even rumored at one point that Hugh Jackman would have a role in a proposed full-length feature film version. Even so, his interest in the beloved animated series is a testament to just how influential one little blue dog can be.

Bluey has attracted the attention of everyone from Disney personnel to even bands like the Jonas Brothers, and that’s what will continue to keep the animated series relevant even after it goes into reruns. It’s only a matter of time before we get the crossover event of our dreams.

