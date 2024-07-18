Home » Movies & TV » Television

‘Star Wars’ Star Trades Galaxy for ‘Bluey’ Role

A cartoon dog character with blue fur and large eyes looks worriedly at a tall figure in black armor and a helmet, reminiscent of Star Wars' iconic villains, sitting inside a dark, futuristic room with a space backdrop visible through a large window. It feels like Bluey is stepping into an unexpected role.

Unless you’ve lived in a cave since 2018, you’ll undoubtedly know who Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are. The beloved Australian animated series has attracted more than just a casual fan following, and its popularity has reached a galaxy far, far away.

Animated character Bluey, a blue heeler puppy, stands in a pool with a joyful expression. She wears large pink goggles, floaties on her arms, and a dark blue swimsuit with a fish design. The background perfectly captures the essence of summer fun with its soft blue-green color scheme.
Bluey makes no secret about its increasing popularity and has even attracted a bevy of silver-screen icons to its world of cartoon dogs. From Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Jonas Brothers to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the little blue heeler has found her way into the hearts of pop-culture royalty.

One of Bluey’s new friends recently revealed her immense appreciation for her time with the Heelers, claiming it as her “most important role.” Although most fans know her as Padmé Amidala from the Star Wars prequels, Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Evie in V for Vendetta (2005), Natalie Portman had a brief stint in everyone’s favorite Disney+ and Disney Junior show.

From Princess to Pups

Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala in Star Wars
This week, Natalie Portman shared her experience during a voice-role cameo on the beloved Australian animated series. While Portman is known for her tenure on the silver screen, the actress found herself behind a mic recording narration dialogue for the Bluey episode “Whale Watching” in the show’s third season.

In the episode, Bluey and Bingo pretend to be whale watchers, with Chilli and Bandit as the whale and boat, respectively. Towards the end of the episode, the girls enjoy a documentary on large sea mammals, with a very familiar voice narrating the footage.

Natalie Portman lends her soothing, silvery voice for this brief cameo, but it seems to have had a lasting effect on the actress. In a recent interview, Portman shared how she felt joining the cult of Bluey.

Yet Another Bluey Buff,

Three animated dog characters are seen in a cozy room. A large blue dog, reminiscent of Bluey, lies on the floor while a smaller orange dog sits on its back holding a magnifying glass. Another smaller blue dog wearing a captain's hat sits next to the orange dog. The background shows home decor.
Per People

“I was a narrator of a nature documentary that they were watching,” Portman explained of her appearance on the hit animated series. “It’s a very important show for my family and I was really, really honored to get to be part of it.”

Being a parent herself, it’s no surprise that she would be particularly drawn to the beloved animated series and join the thousands of adult fans who simply can’t get enough of Bluey. 

Portman might be an Oscar-winning actress, but even she can’t deny the siren’s song of the Heeler clan. As the show grows its fanbase exponentially, so will it grow its collection of famous friends, presumably for a fourth season.

