‘Star Wars’ Star Trades Galaxy for ‘Bluey’ Role

Unless you’ve lived in a cave since 2018, you’ll undoubtedly know who Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are. The beloved Australian animated series has attracted more than just a casual fan following, and its popularity has reached a galaxy far, far away.

Bluey makes no secret about its increasing popularity and has even attracted a bevy of silver-screen icons to its world of cartoon dogs. From Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Jonas Brothers to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the little blue heeler has found her way into the hearts of pop-culture royalty.

One of Bluey’s new friends recently revealed her immense appreciation for her time with the Heelers, claiming it as her “most important role.” Although most fans know her as Padmé Amidala from the Star Wars prequels, Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Evie in V for Vendetta (2005), Natalie Portman had a brief stint in everyone’s favorite Disney+ and Disney Junior show.

From Princess to Pups

This week, Natalie Portman shared her experience during a voice-role cameo on the beloved Australian animated series. While Portman is known for her tenure on the silver screen, the actress found herself behind a mic recording narration dialogue for the Bluey episode “Whale Watching” in the show’s third season.

In the episode, Bluey and Bingo pretend to be whale watchers, with Chilli and Bandit as the whale and boat, respectively. Towards the end of the episode, the girls enjoy a documentary on large sea mammals, with a very familiar voice narrating the footage.

Natalie Portman lends her soothing, silvery voice for this brief cameo, but it seems to have had a lasting effect on the actress. In a recent interview, Portman shared how she felt joining the cult of Bluey.

Yet Another Bluey Buff,

Per People,

“I was a narrator of a nature documentary that they were watching,” Portman explained of her appearance on the hit animated series. “It’s a very important show for my family and I was really, really honored to get to be part of it.”

Being a parent herself, it’s no surprise that she would be particularly drawn to the beloved animated series and join the thousands of adult fans who simply can’t get enough of Bluey.

Portman might be an Oscar-winning actress, but even she can’t deny the siren’s song of the Heeler clan. As the show grows its fanbase exponentially, so will it grow its collection of famous friends, presumably for a fourth season.

