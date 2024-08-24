Donald Duck Slams Hollywood Elite in Social Media Stunt

Donald Duck is one of the Walt Disney Company’s most popular characters, and he has been used for a litany of projects, shorts, and full-length feature films. However, the file tempered file might have made a few enemies after some comments on a popular web series.

If you’ve never seen the series, the Hot Ones challenge involves eating increasingly spicy chicken wings while answering questions from the host (Sean Evans). The challenge is considered complete once the contestant has finished all of the wings or if they are unable to continue due to the heat.

Despite the cannibalism allegations, Donald Duck appeared on First We Feast’s Hot Ones on YouTube, taking on the titular challenge using a plate of cauliflower wings. However, the sauces weren’t the only spicy element during the contest.

Donald Duck Tells All

Donald Duck completing the Hot Ones Challenge is every bit as hilarious as it sounds, and die-hard Disney fans are undoubtedly impressed that Disney used traditional animation to bring him and Mickey Mouse to life. However, hearing Donald spill celebrity gossip and Hollywood drama behind the scenes wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card.

At first, the contest starts with a mild sauce and standard soft questions about Donald’s career, as Sean Evans has asked previous celebrities. After talking about his early days in The Wise Little Hen (1934), Donald (in true-to-form fashion) lets his ego get the better of him.

After dismissing his ties to celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Natalie Portman, Donald makes the following statement after Evans asks him about his break-out role.

Donald stated,

“Not what I had in mind for my debut, but they noticed how good I was, so I got bigger parts! I was even more popular than certain so-called ‘celebrities’ who shall remain nameless.”

Immediately, the camera pans over to Mickey with a more-than-deserved eye-roll. Pride goeth before a fall, and Donald soon learns how much heat he can actually handle.

The Heat is On

Although it was a simple social media stunt to celebrate Donald Duck’s career over the past 90 years, this piece of Disney-animated antics needs to be studied. Donald behaves just like any pompous celebrity might, and the intensity of the “Straight Out of Hades” hot sauce fans the flames for one of the finest tantrums in his career.

Although Donald isn’t the first animated character to be featured on Hot Ones—that credit might belong to Puss in Boots—this episode is the first to have two legendary Disney characters and a legendary Disney animator. Although the credits weren’t shown during the episode, Disney Legend Eric Goldberg directed the animated segments of the episode.

Eric Goldberg is most famously known for being the pen behind Robin Williams’ Genie in Aladdin (1992), but he has had his hand in a multitude of iconic Disney films. According to a report from Cartoon Brew, Goldberg wrote and directed the two animated stars and was thrilled to be involved.

Per Cartoon Brew,

The animation was handled by Walt Disney Animation Studios and directed by Eric Goldberg. Donald is voiced by Tony Anselmo, and Mickey is voiced by Bret Iwan. “It’s been a great honor to direct two of our greatest stars, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, on this special episode of Hot Ones,” Goldberg said in a statement. “Of course, Donald can get a bit cranky at times, but all of the artists involved loved animating him!”

Donald’s appearance and Goldberg’s animation prove that there is indeed both a love and interest in traditional animation. Cultures and cartoons might change, but classic Disney is still a hot commodity.

Did you think Donald could take the heat? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!