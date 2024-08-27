Disney CEO Bob Iger Commands Extensive Eradication of Disney Characters from Disney+

It looks like Disney is cutting more characters and shows that were once promised to us, which will also affect multiple theme park attractions around the world.

For those unfamiliar, the Society of Explorers and Adventurers is a secret society of fictional characters found across Disney Parks worldwide. While many Disney attractions are based on movie IP, several are inspired by original storylines featuring unique characters. These characters, seen in attractions like Hotel Hightower and the Jungle Cruise, are all interconnected within this mysterious club.

Some of the members include:

Harrison Hightower III (Tower of Terror / Tokyo DisneySea)

Professor R. Blauerhimmel (Bengal Barbeque / Disneyland, Skipper Canteen / Magic Kingdom)

Lord Henry Mystic (Mystic Manor / Hong Kong Disneyland)

Doctor J.L. Baterista (Mystic Manor / Hong Kong Disneyland, The Oceaneer’s Lab / Disney Cruise Line)

Barnabas T. Bullion (Big Thunder Mountain / Magic Kingdom )

Unknown Cold Weather Adventurer (Mystic Manor / Hong Kong Disneyland)

Captain Mary Oceaneer (The Oceaneer’s Lab / Disney Cruise Line, Miss Adventure Falls / Typhoon Lagoon)

Artist Charlton J Taboret (Mystic Manor / Hong Kong Disneyland)

Professor Garrett Reed (Jungle River Cruise: Curse of the Emerald Trinity / Hong Kong Disneyland)

Maestro D’Elfman (Mystic Manor / Hong Kong Disneyland)

Vitale Robustelli (Soaring: Fantastic Flight / Tokyo DisneySea)

Captain Brieux (Hyperion / Disneyland)

Merriweather Adam Pleasure (Adventurers Club / Pleasure Island / Downtown Disney)

Camellia Falco (Soaring: Fantastic Flight / Tokyo DisneySea)

Dr. Albert Falls / His daughter Alberta Falls (The Jungle Cruise / Magic Kingdom)

Back in 2021, it was announced that the new series will explore the Magic Kingdom Universe—the worlds within the Disney Parks—and that the first part of that series will explore the S.E.A.

As we’ve previously mentioned, the Disney S.E.A. (Society of Explorers and Adventurers) was conceived by Imagineers from around the globe. Some attribute the origins of the Society to The Adventurer’s Club lounge, once located in Joe Rohde’s now-closed Pleasure Island at Downtown Disney. Others believe that the Tokyo DisneySea Fortress Explorations attraction holds the key to S.E.A.’s beginnings.

The roster of Disney S.E.A. members can grow with each new ride concept, but these attractions must be free of existing intellectual properties (IPs). For instance, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge would not introduce new S.E.A. characters, as it already features characters from the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

In recent years, many of Disney’s new attractions, like Rise of the Resistance and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, have focused on established films and TV shows, leaving less room for new character creation. Fortunately, original attractions overseas continue to enrich the Secret Society of Explorers and Adventurers, always offering the potential for new additions!

Disney has also found great success in pulling from its original theme park content when it comes to its entertainment sector, which is something that has been easily demonstrated through the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean began as a simple ride, and was made into a movie afterward, and earned a whopping $4.5 billion, which proves there can certainly be success when converting theme park attraction lore into a movie or show.

Ronald D. Moore, A prominent figure in Hollywood for over 30 years, his producing career kicked off in 1991 with Star Trek: The Next Generation. Since then, his career has thrived, with contributions to Star Trek: Voyager, Roswell, Battlestar Galactica, Electric Dreams, and For All Mankind.

He is perhaps best known as the mastermind behind the hit Starz series Outlander, was attached to produce the show, as well as a reboot of Swiss Family Robinson on Disney+.

Since that announcement, we have seen Disney re-integrate the Swiss Family Robinson story back into the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Park, with a touch of Disney S.E.A. characters in the recently refurbished attraction as well.

Now, that seems to have been for nothing.

Since Disney CEO Bob Iger has been back at Disney, he has tightened the reigns on spending, leading to the cancelation of many series, including National Treasure: Edge of History, Willow, Big Shot, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

We previously reported that Ronald D. Moore left Disney to return to Sony, and now, there is confirmation of what we already likely knew, both of his projects have been cut.

Boardwalk Times shared, “THE SOCIETY OF EXPLORERS AND ADVENTURERS and SWISS FAMILY ROBINSON are not moving forward at Disney+. Ron Moore, who was spearheading both series, recently departed for Sony.”

This means that Disney S.E.A. will continue to remain a highly unknown and underrated park lore, and Swiss Family Robinson, while based on an IP, is one that has not been revitalized for years and, therefore, is losing its popularity. Without the new show, it will continue to fade.

As for Disney+, things are only getting more and more costly for subscribers.

Disney+ is raising its subscription prices once again, marking the fourth increase in the five years since its launch. Initially priced at $6.99, the ad-free tier will now cost subscribers $15.99, more than doubling the original price from 2019.

The price hike comes as part of broader increases ahead of Disney’s quarterly earnings call, scheduled for tomorrow morning. Sister service Hulu will see its ad-free tier jump from $17.99 to $18.99 per month, while ESPN+ will rise from $10.99 to $11.99. Even the ad-supported versions of these services will become more expensive, with both increasing by $2 to $9.99 per month.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that this price increase is likely intended to steer consumers toward The Disney Bundle, which will offer the ad-supported tiers of Disney+ and Hulu for $10.99 per month. Another streaming bundle, featuring ad-supported versions of Disney+, Hulu, and Max, will be available for $16.99 per month, or $29.99 for the ad-free version.

These price changes will take effect on October 17.

