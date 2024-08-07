Disney Issues Update on New Pirates of the Caribbean Overhaul Following Closures in Magic Kingdom

Disney has some exciting news for fans of Pirates of the Caribbean.

As Walt Disney himself knew, the Disney theme parks would never truly be “completely,” but would always be in a constant state of change and evolution, with significant upgrades and updates sweeping over the resorts at all times.

This has rung especially true over the last few years, as fans have watched several exciting new rides and attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway all take shape at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests on the West Coast have also enjoyed plenty of new experiences, and both resorts have even more exciting projects in the pipeline.

However, few projects are as exciting or interesting as what Disney has in store for Pirates of the Caribbean fans.

Disney Shares Update on Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge

Announced earlier this summer, Disney is currently building a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge at Magic Kingdom. This new lounge will be located near the entrance to the classic swashbuckling dark ride in Adventureland and, when complete, will invite guests to immerse themselves further in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean.

To make way for this new lounge, several locations and areas have either closed or moved in Adventureland, with longtime fan-favorite quick-service location Tortuga Tavern becoming a pop-up gift shop over the last few weeks.

Tortuga Tavern closed indefinitely earlier this year and remained empty until the new temporary merchandise location took its spot.

Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar also closed for refurbishment in July.

Following these closures, Walt Disney World has reiterated that a new Pirates of the Caribbean lounge will soon open at the Magic Kingdom. According to an update from Disney theme park news source DrewDisneyDude, guests can expect to see this new location open soon.

Disney Parks has reiterated that the Pirates of the Caribbean lounge is still coming to Magic Kingdom Park! “In fact, more pirate stories are yet to be told with the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge coming soon to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.”

“In fact, more pirate stories are yet to be told,” teases Disney. The company states the new lounge is “coming soon,” though an exact timeframe is not given.

Disney will likely share even more information about this new Pirates of the Caribbean lounge, along with updates on several other projects, during its D23 fan event. Officially titled “D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event,” this year’s D23 is set to be a major moment in Disney theme park history.

Disney is expected to share updates and news regarding a wide range of topics, including the previously mentioned pirates lounge and the company’s planned overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A., a land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney will also likely share more information about the new Avatar land slated for Disneyland, as well as the opening date for the resort’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a log flume attraction that opened first at Magic Kingdom.

D23: The Ultimate Fan Event begins August 9 and runs through August 11, 2024.

Will you be attending D23 this year? What upcoming project are you most excited about?