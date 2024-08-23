Controversial Disney World Expansion Faces First-Ever Closure

Disney has closed one of its newest expansions in Florida.

As Walt Disney himself stated, the Disney theme parks, including Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, will never truly be finished but rather linger in a state of constant redesign and evolution. This has been the case for many decades, with 2024 being an especially exciting time for Disney Parks fans.

The Walt Disney Company held its D23 event this August, revealing several projects slated to hit the theme parks over the next decade. Among these was the announcement of a new land inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001), which will come to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and a new log flume attraction for Disneyland Paris, which will be based on Disney’s Lion King franchise.

Some of these announcements went more smoothly than others, with Disney also confirming that Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America would soon be paved over to make way for a new Car expansion at the Magic Kingdom.

However, few Disney parks have endured as many changes as EPCOT, with the park recently closing down its latest expansion.

CommuniCore Hall Closed at EPCOT

CommuniCore Hall is now closed at EPCOT ahead of the park’s upcoming Food & Wine Festival. This annual event is one of the most popular times for EPCOT, with the festival inviting guests to try and enjoy a wide range of flavors.

CommuniCore Hall will be transformed into a new exhibit space for EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival and will reopen on August 29, the same day the festival kicks off.

EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival runs through November 23, 2024, meaning guests have plenty of time to enjoy the special, limited-time festivities and events.

For more information about Food & Wine, visit the official Walt Disney World website.

CommuniCore Hall held its grand opening earlier this year and has already become one of the most controversial areas of any of the Disney theme parks.

First impressions were not great, to say the least, with guests feeling far from impressed by the new structure and its list of features, or lack thereof. CommuniCore Hall is noticeably empty when stepping inside, but this is by design, as the space was intended as an overflow space for events and festivals, such as EPCOT’s Food & Wine.

CommuniCore Hall is far from the only upgrade EPCOT has received in recent years, with the park undergoing a massive transformation unlike any of the four Walt Disney World parks have seen.

This transformational period continues well into 2024, with Test Track, one of EPCOT’s premier thrill rides, closing down for a significant overhaul.

This marks the third iteration of the thrill ride, with Test Track undergoing its first total makeover in 2012. During Disney’s D23 event, the company confirmed the new version of Test Track would open in 2025, though an exact date was not given.

In the months since the ride’s closure, guests have been able to watch several portions of Test Track get torn down and demolished, with the ride’s canopy being dismantled over the last few days. Not much is known about what the newly revamped version of the ride will look or feel like, but concept art (shown above) boasts a stunning and bold new direction for the iconic ride.

