Guests Evacuate Disney Resort Location After Fire Reportedly Breaks Out

Guests had to evacuate a popular Disney resort location.

The Tokyo Disney Resort experienced an evacuation on August 21, 2024, with several guests documenting their experience while visiting Ikspiari.

Ikspiari is an outlet similar to Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, allowing guests to experience a variety of international brands. The shopping and dining center is located at the gateway to the Tokyo Disney Resort and features 140 different stores and restaurants, including its own Disney Store.

Safety crews and first responders could be seen blocking entry to Ikspiari as the incident unfolded.

According to guest reports, an evacuation was ordered in the direction of Ikspiari’s Disney Store, with guests instructed to evacuate to Maihama Station.

Ikspiari is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily but closed early, with Twitter/X useravy_mio sharing an image of the incident.

An evacuation order was first issued in the direction of the Disney Store, and once we left the Disney Store we were told to evacuate to Maihama Station. The fire engine has just arrived and is not allowed inside Ikspiari.

Twitter/X user joejoemagic commented, claiming they could not get into Ikspiari, as staff had blocked the entrance.

Ikspiari 1st floor courtyard I can’t get in now Staff are wearing safety vests and helmets

Another user shared several images of the incident, one of which showed a fire engine arriving on the scene. It’s unclear what prompted the evacuation, but it’s reported that a small fire broke out at Ikspiari

[Fire Information] Smoke-filled fire in Maihama, Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture #東京ディズニーリゾート #イクスピアリ August 22 #舞浜 #TDR_now # #TDL_now #火災 : Incident, accident, and disaster breaking news

Twitter/X user Ao_Skyblue__ corroborated this story by sharing a video of guests evacuating. The guest claimed that entry to Ikspiari was restricted.

A fire has broken out on the first floor of the Town Area at Ikspiari in Tokyo Disney Resort, resulting in some entry restrictions.

This incident comes as Japan braces for tropical storms, with Typhoon Shanshan expected to make landfall on the morning of August 27.

It’s likely Typhoon Shanshan will miss the Tokyo Disney Resort, though it’s reported that the tropical storm may impact Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. The park closed for two days due to Typhoon Jebi back in 2018.

