Report: ‘Bluey’ Slammed by $1,000,000 Theft

Bluey might have stolen the hearts of millions, but someone is stealing thousands from Bluey. Weeks after losing $400,000 in commemorative coins, a second suspect reportedly stole another $600,000.

To say the show and its beloved cast of cartoon canines have been adored by parents and children alike would be a grand and glorious understatement, but the fact that someone would commit a bank heist to steal thousands of “Dollarbucks” is outright bizarre. The security detail dubbed “Strike Force Bandit” only adds icing to the cake.

The news story is still developing, but losing practically a million dollars in coins is quite the accomplishment for a blue cartoon dog. Even so, it proves just what kind of cultural impact the show has had, even amongst literal bank robbers.

Bluey Bandits Strike Again

After the Bluey commemorative coins were released, reports of a theft flooded the newsfeeds as a scalper made off with nearly $400,00 AUD in Bluey Dollarbucks. A report from NBC News shared the following in their report after the original incident.

An Australian man was set to appear in court on Wednesday after being arrested and accused of stealing more than $393,000 worth of commemorative coins linked to the popular children’s television show “Bluey,” police said. The 47-year-old is accused of stealing 64,000 unreleased, limited-edition Australian $1 coins from a warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Wetherill Park in June, according to “Strike Force Bandit,” a special unit police set up to investigate the theft.

Then, on Monday, August 22, 2024, another theft was reported, as a second suspect was discovered with $600,000 worth of coins. Australia’s ABC shared the update below.

Per ABC,

“A second man has been charged with allegedly stealing tens of thousands of unreleased, limited edition Bluey coins from a Sydney warehouse. Nassar Kanj was arrested at a home in Canley Heights, Western Sydney, on Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter, commit serious indictable offense. The 44-year-old did not apply for bail at Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday.”

For Real Life?

Fans of any popular media are all capable of pulling off some shocking stunts, just look at some members of the Star Wars community. However, a major bank heist involving Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler family.

At the time of writing, Ludo Studios and Bluey creator Joe Brumm have given no response to the reports or the theft itself. Hopefully, all stolen coins will be returned and fairly distributed, and our favorite blue dog can keep her name out of the police reports.

