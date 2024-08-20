Home » Entertainment » Star Wars

‘Acolyte’ Cancelled by Disney, Met by Thunderous Applause

Posted on by Zach Gass 7 Comments
The Acolyte is possibly the most controversial Star Wars property ever created, but given some of the content and comments from its creators, it’s easy to see why. Now, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally brought balance to the Force.

This Star Wars mystery thriller set during the High Republic era follows Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and his investigation into a series of crimes that unveils a sinister plot involving dark side forces, a pair of Force-sensitive twins (Amandla Stenberg), and a mysterious Sith Lord (Manny Jacinto).

Although it had a firm foundation, a fascinating new era, and some incredible potential, blatant virtue signaling and poor creative choices by producers who didn’t understand the source material or what ultimately killed the series.

When the answer to “what went wrong” is a multiple-choice answer, you know it’s a bad sign. Although many will be quick to blame the toxic Star Wars fanbase (which did have a role in this decision), the true blame lies ultimately with a convoluted and undercooked storyline that completely abandoned the core elements of the Star Wars franchise.

The Acolyte Cancelled, The Empire Struck Back

As of yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that the controversial Star Wars series would not return for a second season. The official report offered the following statement:

The Acolyte will not return for season two. Lucasfilm has opted not to continue the Disney+ Star Wars series, which aired its season one finale last month.”

The Leslye Headland-created show earned respectable reviews from critics but was panned by audiences, with only 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was review-bombed from some quarters who perceived it as “woke,” with certain corners of the internet going after Headland, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the series’ diverse group of actors.

You can call it woke, flawed, or a failed attempt at something unique, but that’s not the whole story. Star Wars has utilized LGBTQ+ characters before, and many have been successful portrayals. The problem with The Acolyte runs much deeper than an intolerant audience.

In this writer’s opinion, the series lost its identity somewhere after episode three. Although the showrunner and producers kept their word about portraying the Jedi Order as an antagonistic force, it’s hard to find heroism in characters that openly use evil machinations to get their way.

Like many spin-offs of a famous franchise, The Acolyte had tremendous potential to be great. Unfortunately, the grandeur, intrigue, and visual feast that is the High Republic Era have been lost under poor direction and narratives strung by Headland and her team.

A Great Disturbance in the Force

Although both Leslye Headland and actress Amandla Stenberg (Osha and Mae) have gone on the record stating that anti-gay sentiments and racist backlash were the true culprits of the show’s poor reviews, the most grievous sin committed was how story and substance were sacrificed for a completely different narrative.

Representation is essential in today’s social climate, but there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it. Focusing more on checking a box or adhering to a specific social commentary instead of putting that energy toward a compelling storyline can cause the entire project to suffer.

Headland has even gone on the record stating that she intentionally assembled a writer’s room with individuals who had little to no experience with the Star Wars franchise. By that logic, poor reception was inevitable.

Additionally, the infamous showrunner has it exactly been on the best terms with a large percentage of the show’s core audience. Although there are certainly a number of toxic fans out there who regularly troll the social media platforms, there are just as many (if not more) dedicated fans who love the franchise and the world George Lucas created, who are angered that so much is being disregarded and cast aside.

While it might indeed be true that the series needs to move on from the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Boba Fett, and so on, the audience still needs heroes they can root for, villains they want to see defeated, and a gripping narrative that keeps them invested with each new episode. That was what The Acolyte indeed lacked.

Although many will ultimately rejoice at the show’s cancellation, what happened here is truly a tragedy. The Acolyte brought forth so many interesting and unique concepts that had only existed in the Star Wars extended lore until now.

Now, due to poor audience and critical reception, it simply isn’t a good business practice to keep investing money, effort, and energy into something that failed. It simply isn’t lucrative for Disney to keep something like this afloat, but that also might be for the best.

Although it’s still too early in the game to know for sure, this new development will not bode well for the creators of the avidly detested series. As the upcoming Skeleton Crew appears to return to the more traditional Star Wars adventure, we might see a series-wide restructuring in Lucasfilm’s future.

Are you for or against The Acolyte’s cancellation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

