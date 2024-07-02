‘Star Wars’ Villain Shares Horrors on the Set of ‘The Acolyte’

As The Acolyte continues to divide the Star Wars fanbase, largely thanks to Kathleen Kennedy and showrunner Leslye Headland’s actions and comments, the recent episode unmasked the shadowy “Stranger” pulling the strings. Could this be the show’s saving grace?

Episode 5, “Night,” finally brought the conflict to a boil as Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Osha, and Mae (Amanda Stenberg) finally confronted the masked Sith orchestrating the murders of the other Jedi Knights. However, his wasn’t the only mask pulled off before the credits rolled.

Fresh off of his stint on The Good Place, Manny Jacinto plays the newest villain in the Star Wars franchise as the show revealed that the deceptive Qimir has been pulling the strings this entire time. While it wasn’t a shock to attentive viewers, Jacinto offers a new flavor to the traditional masked stranger archetype.

The Acolyte Gave Jacinto Nightmares

Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Count Dooku, General Grievous, and Grand Admiral Thrawn are just a few names that inspire fear and terror across the galaxy far, far away. Now, the mysterious Stranger steps out of the shadows to strike those same feelings for a new chapter in the saga.

While a dissatisfied audience might rip Amanda Stenberg and her twin characters to pieces, there’s truly something to be said about Jacinto’s commitment to the part. In a recent interview, the actor shared just how much he spent getting into character.

Jacinto stated,

“I was able to just really think about the characters 24/7 to the point where I’d have dreams — but also nightmares — about them.”

While there’s a certain semi-Captain-Jack-quality about Qimir, the Stranger’s drunken smuggler alter-ego, the Sith Lord himself is a much more threatening figure. With his rippling silhouette, red lightsaber, and helmet resembling a rictus grin, he’s a striking figure of the dark side.

This isn’t the first time the Star Wars franchise has ventured into the horror genre, but it might be the first the genre has clearly inspired a villain so thoroughly. Both Jacinto and Headland shared how much they tried to push the envelope with the Stranger’s character, taking inspiration from some genuinely dark material.

The report reads,

Some of the mystery and intrigue came from Headland’s creative direction. “I love Leslye so much,” Jacinto says. “She had a very specific need to approach the Stranger in almost a horror-style type of way. We talked a lot about the concept of the uncanny; when you watch a horror movie, and it’s not an explicit jump scare, but you see something, and it’s a little off. Maybe somebody has a twitch in their eye or a misstep. We really honed in on that.” From his first introduction, just out of focus and slowly descending to the forest floor like an apparition, the Stranger is unlike anything we’ve seen before. And that’s only part of the reason he’s Headland’s favorite character in the series.

These elements haven’t gone unnoticed by the viewers either, as those who tuned in last week saw a masked and menacing Force user disarming and disabling the Jedi’s lightsabers with little to no effort. Additionally, his comments about desiring freedom “to wield my power the way I’d like” feel very reminiscent of Heath Ledger’s nihilistic Joker.

Galaxy of Terror

Although the next episode will reveal much more, Qimir sets the mold for the future of the Sith with a pretty solid example. A being wielding a significant amount of raw, unfiltered power with a desire to dominate and control sounds like the bare necessities for many villains that are to come down the Star Wars timeline.

Throw in the mask, cape, and black robes, and he sets the mold for distinct figures like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. The only difference is the unpredictability.

The Acolyte is far from perfect; countless fans will attest to that. However, it does give viewers an intense and threatening villain that understandably sets the standard for those who followed, even if his reveal wasn’t a major shock.

Do you think Qimir is a solid Sith Lord? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!