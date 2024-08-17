Report: Kathleen Kennedy Wants To Quit Lucasfilm, One Caveat Revealed Before Departure

Rumor has it that Kathleen Kennedy wants out of Lucasfilm – on one condition.

Kennedy only joined Lucasfilm in 2012, but her experience in the film industry dates back to the 1970s, when she served as an assistant on the set of Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979) and ultimately caught the eye of the iconic director himself.

“She was horrible at taking notes… but what she did know how to do was interrupt somebody in midsentence,” Spielberg recalled. “We’d be pitching ideas back and forth, and Kathy—who was supposed to be writing these ideas down—suddenly put her pencil down and would say something like, ‘And what if he didn’t get the girl, but instead he got the dog?'”

After being made Spieberg’s assistant, Kennedy worked her way up through the ranks until Spielberg started giving her producer credits with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). This pattern continued for nearly three decades, during which time she helped co-found and run the production company Amblin Entertainment with Spielberg and her future husband, Frank Marshall.

This was ultimately what brought her to Lucasfilm, where she produced Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) with George Lucas and Marshall and appeared as a dancer in its opening sequence. In 1991, she and her husband formed The Kennedy/Marshall Company, which also maintained close ties with Spielberg.

Fast forward to 2012, and Kennedy stepped down from her role at The Kennedy/Marshall Company to become co-chair of Lucasfilm Ltd. Five months later, when Lucas sold Lucasfilm to The Walt Disney Company, Kennedy was promoted to president at Lucas’ request – a position she still holds to this day.

During her stint at Lucasfilm, she’s overseen the production of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)—which didn’t prove to be the box office smash hit some were expecting—and multiple Star Wars TV shows for Disney+.

The majority of these projects have proven divisive, particularly the sequel trilogy, which many have attacked for its inconsistent storytelling and treatment of the Jedi and legacy characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

As president, Kennedy often serves as the object of much disdain for the franchise right now (it also doesn’t help that she’s a woman, much to the ire of a very specific group of fans). This sentiment is felt far beyond the ranks of the most dedicated Star Wars fandom, with Kennedy (and Disney CEO Bob Iger) even serving as a villain in an episode of South Park in October 2023.

This week, however, rumors have emerged that Kennedy’s stint at Lucasfilm may be nearing its end.

The rumor stems from Chris Gore in an episode of The Pro Show with WDW Pro, which – just like all inside sources – we emphasize should not necessarily be treated as 100% accurate. However, it is pretty interesting. Gore claims that Kennedy “wants to retire and leave, but she wants to do that on a win. She’s waiting to go out on a big win, and she hasn’t had one.”

Again, we can’t say how accurate this rumor is for now. We also know that there’s a lot of wishful thinking out there from some Star Wars fans who refuse to acknowledge the good that has come from her time at Lucasfilm – such as Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and the generally positive reception towards Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) – that Kennedy will exit.

However, rumors of Kennedy’s departure have floated around the internet for at least a year. Kennedy’s contract also expires at the end of 2024. While this can always be extended (as it has been in the past), it’ll be interesting to see what happens, considering the noise around her future as president.

Who would you like to see step up to the role of president at Lucasfilm after Kathleen Kennedy?