Six Flags Gives Update After Video Shows Theme Park Guest Slipping From 325 Feet

If you frequent theme park social media circles, you may have seen a video making the rounds yesterday that appeared to show a Six Flags guest slipping out of their seat at a height of 325 feet.

It’s been a big week for Six Flags, which has officially completed its merger with Cedar Fair and formed the largest operator of amusement parks in North America. Now jointly operating under the Six Flags name, the company spans 42 theme parks across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

No theme parks will change their names or branding as a result of this merger. Instead, the company sees it as an opportunity to “[combine] the best ideas and most successful entertainment practices of both Six Flags and Cedar Fair.”

Clouding the exciting news, however, was a video that racked up thousands of views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This appeared to show a guest slipping out of their seat while riding Superman: Tower of Power – a drop tower ride themed to the iconic DC superhero that reaches a maximum height of 325 ft – at Six Flags Over Texas.

Superman: Tower of Power is already a pretty infamous fixture at Six Flags theme parks. The ride can currently also be found at Six Flags Over Georgia, and previously operated at Six Flags St. Louis and Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom, where the original version opened in 1995 as the first ride of its kind.

Initially known as Hellevator, the attraction received its Superman makeover in 2007. However, the ride closed for good that same year following a terrifying incident in which a 13-year-old girl lost both her feet. A cable had snapped shortly after the ride started, wrapping around her feet, slicing both off, and shattering her femur during the drop. While her right foot was successfully reattached, her left leg required amputation below the knee.

However, the good news this time around is that this video is a hoax. A representative for Six Flags Over Texas issued a statement to WFAA in which it clarified that “there was no incident at the park” and that “the video appears to be a hoax. I can confirm there was no incident of any kind.” Phew.

As other X users pointed out, the video probably appears more shocking than it is due to specific angles, with the guest in question most likely sat in the exact same position as other riders.

Six Flags Over Texas was the first Six Flags amusement park. First opened in 1961, today it’s home to iconic attractions such as New Texas Giant, Batman: The Ride, Mr. Freeze, and Shockwave.

This wasn’t the only shocking video to emerge from the park this week, though. An actual, non-hoax incident took place at its Roaring Rapids attraction, where a pile-up accident led to several guests, including a child, leaping out of a raft that rapidly started taking on water. As some guests found themselves in the water, the child seemingly struggled with the ride’s current until an adult took him by the hand. Yikes.

