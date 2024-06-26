Six Flags Ceases Operations in the United States Following Deadly Ride Accident

Six Flags Over Texas ceased operations on one of its oldest attractions after a terrifying accident. Dozens of amusement park guests were stranded on the Roaring Rapids attraction, waiting for rescue until one of the rafts began taking on water.

This is hardly the first incident on the Roaring Rapids ride, which opened in 1983. In 1999, a 28-year-old woman died, and ten other guests were injured when a raft’s air chambers suddenly deflated. The vehicle overturned in two to three feet of water and got caught on an underwater pipe.

River rapids rides worldwide have withstood numerous accidents, according to a report from The Des Moines Register. In 2016, an employee of Adventureland Park in Iowa died after falling into the water near the unloading platform of its Raging River ride. Just five years later, an 11-year-old boy drowned, and two of his family members were seriously injured when their boat capsized on the same attraction.

Related: Six Flags Great Adventure Guest “Nearly Dies” on New Jersey Roller Coaster, Given Snack Voucher

On Monday, Jeff Erson (@jebbrownsack) shared a video of guests in a pile-up accident on Roaring Rapids at Six Flags Over Texas. The minute-and-a-half-long clip shows guests, including a child, leaping out of a raft that began taking on water:

Problems began when one of the rafts malfunctioned, stalling and blocking the waterway for at least four behind it. Six Flags employees are visible on a platform, assisting guests who leaped from the raft that was slowly filling with water.

Two guests made it to the platform without assistance, but a young boy appeared to be fighting the current until one of the riders turned around and grabbed his arm. Moments later, the rafts started moving again.

A representative for the Arlington theme park told Entertainment Weekly that no guests were injured during the Roaring Rapids evacuation. Employees reportedly drained the water to evacuate all guests safely:

“One of the rafts at Roaring Rapids became stuck. Guests were told to remain seated in the raft while the ride was restarted. All guests safely exited the ride and there were no injuries. The video shows that guests made it safely out of the water.”

Now merged with theme park competitor Cedar Fair, Six Flags operates three Roaring Rapids rides at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and Six Flags Over Texas. All three were operational at the time of this article’s publication, though it’s unclear if Six Flags Over Texas reopened its ride immediately following this week’s accident.

Related: Child Hospitalized After Frightening Incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

The incident follows a fatal injury on June 21 at Kings Island amusement park. A 38-year-old man died after he was struck by a roller coaster when he attempted to retrieve a lost item.

Has something gone wrong during one of your theme park visits? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.