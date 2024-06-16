Disney World Reopens in Iowa Following Florida Battle

A Disney Parks fan recently discovered the “new” Walt Disney World Resort–in Iowa.

Amid numerous legal battles against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, some Disney Parks fans speculated that Walt Disney World Resort would leave Central Florida. Rumors intensified after CEO Bob Iger threatened to pull billions in proposed investment out of the Southern state. Proposed Disney destinations included Michigan, South Carolina, and more.

The DeSantis vs. Disney war began in 2022 when former CEO Bob Chapek condemned the Parental Rights In Education Act, known colloquially as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Chapek paused Disney’s campaign donations to politicians who supported the bill and vowed to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community.

DeSantis subsequently dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Walt Disney World Resort had controlled since 1967. The Republican governor later appointed a governing board for what he renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Despite Disney’s efforts to halt the board’s takeover, they’ve controlled the area for over a year. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board voted to change Monorail inspection policies, ban COVID-19 safety precautions, and more.

The Walt Disney Company sued DeSantis for allegedly violating its First Amendment right to free speech, but a judge dismissed the case in January. Countersuits and other legal proceedings are ongoing, but DeSantis touted victory over the Mouse.

The DeSantis-Disney battle has quieted, and Walt Disney World Resort isn’t going anywhere. Expansion is underway throughout the Disney Parks, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening soon at Magic Kingdom Park, the recent completion of Communicore Hall at EPCOT, and the South America expansion in the beginning stages at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Nevertheless, some Disney Parks fans are on the lookout for alternate vacation destinations. Zach Wally (@weeniesupplyco on TikTok) recently shared this review of Adventureland Resort, a theme park, water park, and hotel destination in Altoona, Iowa:

“I found a Disney park in Iowa!?”

“[It] looked a lot like Disneyland or Walt Disney World,” Wally began, showing clips of the theme park entrance. “…It even had a train station at the entry with tunnels on the left and right side that you had to walk through in order to get in. They even displayed names in the windows on the buildings similar to how they tribute to different Disney Legends and Imagineers on [Main Street, U.S.A.].”

The similarities don’t stop there. Of course, there’s the name–Adventureland. But the Midwestern theme park has its own version of Frontierland called Outlaw Gulch, with log cabins and old western theming. “Main Street” features an ice cream parlor and characters roam the theme park for photos.

References in one ride queue reminded the guest of Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto/Tiki Bar, located at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Still, not everything at Adventureland Resort met Walt Disney Imagineering standards. For example, one of the “Main Street, U.S.A.” buildings featured a “generic arcade.”

Disney Parks fans weren’t impressed.

“Disney makes it look so easily authentic and somehow this looks so expensive yet cheap,” @thereddotcomic wrote.

“Temu has everything,” @pieceofcraft joked.

Other guests shared their positive memories of Adventureland Park, Adventure Bay, and Adventureland Inn.

“The park is actually pretty fun all things considered,” said @strandedjay. “The entryway and ‘main street’ are actually the dullest part. Huge water park in the back with some great rides.”

“Disney employees helped design parts of the park,” @thcordova72 added. “I grew up in Iowa and going to Adventureland in the summer was a must do!!!”

Adventureland Resort isn’t associated with The Walt Disney Company or its theme parks. Palace Entertainment owns the Midwestern theme park alongside other destinations, including Kennywood, Dutch Wonderland, Noah’s Ark Waterpark, and Lake Compounce.

Have you visited Adventureland Resort in Iowa? How does it compare to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Share your review with Inside the Magic in the comments.