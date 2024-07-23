Disney World Closes All Locations at Theme Park, Members Left Without Any Options Indefinitely

A popular spot has closed at Walt Disney World, once again leaving members with limited options.

Related: Disney World Hotel Introduces New AI Bartender During Skyrocketing Price Hike

Earlier this year, Disney announced that the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) member lounge at EPCOT would be closing for renovations. This space is designed for DVC members, offering them a place to sit and relax, complete with complimentary snacks and beverages.

The lounge is located in the Imagination Institute building, which also houses EPCOT’s notorious Journey Into Imagination With Figment dark ride.

The closure of this lounge came as a surprise, but Disney announced a new, temporary space would open for DVC members in the meantime at EPCOT’s The Odyssey multi-purpose space.

However, this temporary location has also closed, leaving members without a lounge for the time being.

Disney Closes Another EPCOT Location

Related: The CHEAPEST Way to Get From the Orlando Airport to Disney World

Per Blog Mickey, EPCOT’s Odyssey has closed. The lounge was intended to reopen on July 14, but this date came and went, with the lounge still blocked off to members. With the lounge still closed and the temporary lounge location at The Odyssey now closed, DVC members are lounge-less at EPCOT.

It’s unclear why the Odyssey closed, but it’s assumed it shut down to prepare for EPCOT’s upcoming Food & Wine Festival, which starts on August 29, 2024.

The following notice is shared on the official Walt Disney World website:

Please note the Member Lounge in the Imagination! Pavilion is temporarily closed due to a scheduled refurbishment. Please check back here for more information on when the Member Lounge is scheduled to reopen.

It’s also unclear when Disney expects to have The Odyssey and the original EPCOT DVC member lounge reopen, so stay tuned here to stay as up-to-date as possible.

Earlier this summer, Disney announced a new DVC member lounge would be opening at Magic Kingdom, taking over the spot of the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. This announcement was pretty controversial within the Disney theme park community, as the arcade had become a fan-favorite attraction.

The Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade was an opening-day attraction for the Magic Kingdom.

The closure of the arcade follows other major changes at Frontierland, with the entire land being given sweeping refurbishments and upgrades. Also in July, a new iteration of Disney’s Country Bear attraction opened.

Instead of singing classic country tunes, the Country Bears now perform a variety of iconic Disney songs.

Frontierland’s newest ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, officially opened on June 28 after over a year of construction. This new ride takes guests on a journey inspired by Disney’s classic animated flick, The Princess and the Frog, from 2009.

What’s your favorite part of EPCOT?