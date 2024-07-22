Disney World Hotel Introduces New AI Bartender During Skyrocketing Price Hike

Disney workers may be worried that artificial intelligence is coming for jobs in writing and acting, but it turns out that another profession has more to fear: bartending.

A Disney associate hotel in Orlando has unveiled its newest offering, a fully automated “AI bartender” named Sara. Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center, located a short distance from and primarily servicing the Walt Disney World Resort, has partnered with a tech company named Cecilia.ai to offer its guests beverages prepared by an artificial intelligence console (per ClickOrlando), which is probably the easiest way to make a fancy drink seem futuristic.

Cecilia.ai co-founder and VP of Marketing Nir Cohen touted the new AI bartender via a statement, saying, “We believe that this technology will bring a new dimension of enjoyment to the guests’ stay, blending the art of mixology with the marvels of AI robotics.”

Wyndham Orlando Resort assistant general manager Agustin Sosa says of Sara, “Well, we’re actually looking for the best experience always for our guests. With that, our guests, they want to want to relax and our bar is pretty busy. So sometimes, they are looking for a place to go and have a cocktail without having to have the whole interaction in the bar. But with this, it takes it to a different level.”

Perhaps foreseeing the immediate question of whether this means that the AI bartender is taking wages from actual human employees, Sosa continued, “It’s been a cooperation between our bartenders giving the recipes to Sara and teaching those to her. At the same time, at the end of every interaction, Sara asks if you would like to give a tip to our fellow bartenders, and those tips go directly to the team.”

According to Cecilia.ai, Sara can produce “120 Drinks Per Hour (if you skip the chit-chat),” “Customization Possibilities,” “Hundreds Of available mixes,” and boasts “70 Liters (Of Storage).” The AI bartender is also capable of making conversation with guests, checking identification (for age verification), and suggesting cocktails.

The tech company’s site also has a cheeky, oddly profane introduction from Sara herself:

“Hi, I’m Cecilia your interactive bartender for every occasion and location. People mistakenly think that I’m a robot, but I’m chattier than most robots you’ll meet. I talk, I listen, and I’m goddamn hilarious. I’m passionate about mixing drinks, interacting with customers, and serving them a drink they’ll never forget.”

Sara, the AI bartender, is being introduced at a tumultuous time for the hospitality industry, including massive resorts like Disney World and the Central Florida hotels that service them, like Wyndham Orlando. In recent years, Disney Parks have become a disproportionally important part of the Mouse’s revenue, largely due to skyrocketing prices for everything from passes to meals.

In theory, it is possible the venues that install AI hospitality features like Sara will save money, which could trickle down to the millions of tourists who flock to Orlando every year. But, more than likely, this will be just one more way for hotels and resorts to make more money.

Would you use an AI bartender over a human one?