Disney to Partner With Artificial Intelligence, ‘Emotional Control’ Coming Soon to Streaming Service

An all-new experience is coming to your Disney streaming service sooner rather than later. Disney is partnering with artificial intelligence to bring you a more tailored and unique viewing experience for its streaming platforms. Essentially, your emotions can and will be controlled through this partnership.

Disney Wants To…control Your Brand Merchandizing at Home Through Streaming Service?

The Walt Disney Company uses artificial intelligence to create a new advertising tool called “Disney’s Magic Words.” This tool lets brands customize their commercials to match the mood of specific scenes in movies or TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu. Disney can identify content, brands, images, and moods by analyzing scenes using AI and machine learning creating metadata tags. Brands can use these tags to personalize their messages to fit the scene or mood.

Geoffrey Calabrese, Omnicom Media Group’s chief investment officer, explained that this approach moves away from targeting broad demographics and instead focuses on specific audience emotions. Omnicom is one of six global advertising companies participating in an early test of this tool.

Rita Ferro, Disney’s global head of ad sales, highlighted how this feature allows advertisers to connect more deeply with viewers’ experiences, maximizing the impact of their messages.

Disney’s investment in streaming ad technology reflects a broader trend as advertisers shift away from traditional TV. While Disney doesn’t disclose its advertising revenue, CEO Bob Iger noted a significant increase in advertisers for the ad-supported version of Disney+. Joe Earley, president of Disney’s direct-to-consumer business, emphasized the company’s focus on refining ad technology for streaming, with Hulu pioneering ad-supported streaming since 2008.

Overall, Disney aims to make its streaming platforms the top choice for brands in the future, leveraging innovative technology to enhance the advertising experience for both advertisers and viewers.

In the long run, Disney hopes to tailor your emotions to figure out what you want based on what you are watching, essentially allowing brands like the ones you love to send you the right commercial to buy the right things for you in the future.

More Streaming Services Unite

On February 1, it was announced that Disney was in talks to take control of the NFL soon through a deal that would give Disney control over ESPN in a new deal. According to reports from multiple sources, Disney and the NFL are exploring a potential partnership.

The proposed arrangement would involve the National Football League acquiring a stake in ESPN, which Disney owns. In return, Disney would gain control of NFL Media. This strategic collaboration could provide Disney with a significant boost in revenue, particularly during challenging financial circumstances, as reported by Variety.

Then, this week, it was announced that Disney would also partner with Fox and Warner Bros to ally to bring about a new streaming giant in the sporting industry. The three media giants aim to combine their forces to put forth a plan to transform the sports entertainment industry through this collaboration. People could eventually watch their favorite TV, movies, and sports under one new umbrella, AKA streaming platform. But the price tag, according to reports from Reuters, says that price will be paid through a nearly $ 40-month subscription.

Disney hopes to fight against streaming services like Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, and, of course – Netflix. Disney Plus allows people to watch films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, classics like Toy Story (1995), beloved films and television series from the iconic Disney Channel, and so much more. Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Co are adamant about enhancing the overall guest experience at its parks, cruise ships, and from the comfort of their home.