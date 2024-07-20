Major Orlando Airport Sends Out Notice to All Disney World Guests Effective Immediately

Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has sent out a mass notice to all Walt Disney World Resort guests, effective immediately.

Orlando International Airport Issues Mass Notice to All Disney World Guests

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has notified all Floridians, travelers, and Disney World guests.

Illegal roadway parking poses a hazard to drivers, obstructs traffic flow & causes congestion. @OrlandoPolice has enhanced enforcement on airport roadways to ensure the safety and security of travelers. Please respect posted signage & use our cell lots.

@MCO on X

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) has enhanced its efforts to address illegal parking at Orlando International Airport (MCO) through increased enforcement measures. In collaboration with the Orlando Police Department (OPD), GOAA has been working to improve safety and security for all travelers. The intensified enforcement has shown notable results.

Since June 6, 2024, OPD officers, including both sworn and Community Service Officers, have focused on areas with prohibited parking along Jeff Fuqua Boulevard, State Road 528, and the entrance to Terminal C. In June, 1,619 vehicles were relocated from restricted parking areas, and 420 vehicles were moved so far in July.

Travelers are advised to avoid illegal parking on roadways and garages to prevent disruptions.

Kevin J. Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, emphasized, “We understand that parking can be challenging during peak travel periods, but parking on shoulders is never an acceptable solution. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all airport users, and by working with the Orlando Police Department, we are making airport roadways safer for everyone.”

OPD reports that most drivers comply with requests to move their vehicles when approached by officers, though some may receive warnings or citations. This enforcement effort is conducted outside regular patrol officer hours. Illegal parking creates hazards, obstructs traffic flow, and contributes to congestion.

Airport officials recommend that travelers plan, allocate additional time for parking, and utilize designated free cell phone parking lots when picking up passengers.

The enhanced enforcement of illegal parking at Orlando International Airport (MCO) directly impacts Disney World guests by addressing a critical issue that can affect their travel experience. By strictly managing illegal parking, airport authorities ensure that roadways and parking areas are clear and functional.

This is crucial for Disney World guests who rely on efficient transportation to and from the airport. Precise and safe roadways reduce traffic congestion and potential hazards, leading to smoother travel experiences for those heading to Disney World. Illegal parking often leads to congestion, which can delay travelers and cause frustration.

With stricter enforcement, the likelihood of encountering traffic jams caused by improperly parked vehicles decreases. This means guests traveling to Disney World from the airport can expect a more direct and timely journey, enhancing their overall travel experience. For Disney World guests, particularly those with mobility issues or tight schedules, efficient airport operations are essential.

By preventing illegal parking, the airport maintains better access to and from its terminals, making it easier for all passengers, including those with special needs, to navigate the airport and reach their destinations promptly.

Guests arriving at Orlando International Airport for a Disney World vacation will benefit from a more organized and predictable airport environment, setting a positive tone for the start of their holiday. In summary, the increased enforcement of illegal parking at MCO contributes to a more efficient and safer travel experience for Disney World guests, ensuring that their journey from the airport to the theme park is as smooth as possible.

