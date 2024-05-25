Time-Sensitive Warning Now in Effect: All Disney World Guests Alerted as 1 Million To Descend Upon Florida Airport

Walt Disney World Resort guests are warned about the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend as Orlando International Airport prepares for a never-before-seen influx of crowds. Here’s how you can heed this warning and be well-prepped for another primary Holiday season.

Orlando International Airport Braces for “Record-Breaking” Crowds: All Disney World Guests Alerted

As the summer travel season begins, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is preparing for a significant increase in passenger traffic over Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, Orlando and Central Florida are among the top travel destinations, with MCO anticipating a 6 percent rise in passenger numbers compared to last year. From Thursday, May 23, 2024, to Tuesday, May 30, 2024, MCO expects to handle nearly one million travelers.

The peak day is projected to be Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, with approximately 177,000 passengers passing through the airport. On Thursday, May 23, 2024, MCO expects 76,581 passengers to depart and 75,647 to arrive, totaling 152,228 travelers. Friday, May 24, 2024, will see 84,538 departures and 85,878 arrivals, resulting in 170,416 travelers. Each Disney World park, including Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom park, will see its influx of Disney park guests over the next 72 hours. Even Disney Springs is expected to garner thousands of guests through the Holiday weekend, resulting in locations like Cinderella Castle, Main Street, U.S.A., Toy Story Land, and other spots being in gridlock.

Over 986,000 passengers are expected to pass through our airport over the #MemorialDay travel period! ✈️

Busiest days:

1. May 27 – 176,728 (arrivals & departures)

2. May 24 – 170,416

3. May 25 – 166,947

4. May 26 – 163,889

5. May 28 – 156,567 Details: https://t.co/EOaOBkphhz https://t.co/7lElYdMHwC — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) May 24, 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024, is projected to have 83,476 departures and 83,471 arrivals, totaling 166,947 travelers. Sunday, May 26, 2024, will witness 81,666 departures and 82,223 arrivals, making up 163,889 travelers. The busiest day, Monday, May 27, 2024, will have around 88,446 passengers departing and 88,282 arriving, totaling 176,728 travelers.

Finally, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, will see 78,386 departures and 78,181 arrivals, totaling 156,567 travelers. Overall, MCO is set to manage 493,093 departures and 493,682 arrivals over the six days, amounting to 986,775 travelers. To ensure a smooth travel experience, passengers are advised to follow the 3-2-1 rule: arrive at the airline ticket counter at least three hours before departure, proceed to security processing at least two hours before departure, and be at the gate at least one hour before boarding.

Additional tips for travelers include utilizing MCO Reserve to book a time slot for security screening for eligible flights. The service operates from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available in several locations, including Garages A, B, and C, as well as North, South, and West Park Places. More information on rates and locations can be found on the MCO Parking website.