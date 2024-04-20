Major Florida Airport Partners with Disney World for Groundbreaking Travel Service

Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) are joining forces for an all-new transportation service option for guests.

LYNX Bus Service Adds New Transportation Service to Disney World, Disney Springs From Orlando International Airport

LYNX serves as the primary public transit provider for Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, offering essential connectivity to residents and visitors alike. Additionally, it extends its reach to Lake and Polk counties, ensuring comprehensive transportation coverage across the region.

Operating on a hub-and-spoke model, LYNX facilitates efficient travel with its strategic network design. At the heart of this system are the four major theme parks and Disney Springs, which serve as central hubs. From these hubs, LYNX provides convenient service to the various resort hotels, ensuring seamless access for travelers exploring the area.

This structured approach to transit not only enhances accessibility within the region but also fosters connectivity between critical destinations, supporting the vibrant tourism and transportation ecosystem of Central Florida.

LYNX is now offering new services for Disney guests from MCO to the theme parks!

Coming off a busy and strenuous Spring Break season, WDW has made an announcement that should make things a little easier for guests. Introducing the Link 311, affectionately known as the Lynx bus, a novel transportation route forging a vital link between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the bustling tourist hotspot of Disney Springs, along with other key destinations.

Great news!! Starting April 21, the new Link 311 with @lynxbusorlando will operate between our airport & the Disney Springs Transfer Center, with convenient stops along the way!

🗓️ Every 30 minutes, daily

⌚ 5am-11pm

📍 Level 1, Terminal A, A38-41 spots

🚍 https://t.co/xDKBFVjyQ7 pic.twitter.com/Me1Ubhyez5 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 19, 2024

Great news!! Starting April 21, the new Link 311 with @lynxbusorlando will operate between our airport & the Disney Springs Transfer Center, with convenient stops along the way! Every 30 minutes, daily 5am-11pm Level 1, Terminal A, A38-41 spots – @MCO on X

This new route, commencing at Terminal A of the airport, boasts six strategically placed stops, including prominent locations like Florida Mall, Universal Boulevard, and Destination Parkway. Whether travelers seek retail therapy, entertainment, or a slice of adventure, Link 311 provides seamless access to various attractions and amenities.

Operating every 30 minutes from the early hours of 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., the Lynx bus offers a reliable and frequent service catering to the diverse schedules of passengers. With a flat fare of $2, accessing this convenient mode of transportation is affordable and accessible. Travelers can pay using cash, the LYNX app, or a bus pass, ensuring ease of use for all commuters.

The introduction of Link 311 signifies a significant enhancement in the transportation infrastructure of Orlando, providing travelers with a convenient and cost-effective means to explore the city’s vibrant offerings. Whether arriving at the airport or venturing out for an exciting day of exploration, the Lynx bus stands ready to whisk passengers away on their next adventure.

Disney World guests can now rejoice as a new transportation option is set to enhance accessibility and convenience for travelers arriving at the airport. The launch of the Link 311 service connecting the airport and Disney Springs Transfer Center provides guests with a direct and hassle-free transportation solution.

Say goodbye to navigating multiple transfers or relying on private transportation – this service offers a seamless journey to Disney Springs and beyond. With buses operating every 30 minutes throughout the day, guests enjoy greater flexibility in their travel plans. Whether arriving bright and early in the morning or late at night, a reliable transportation option is on hand to accommodate various arrival times, ensuring a stress-free travel experience.

Operating from 5 am to 11 pm, the Link 311 service caters to guests arriving at different times of the day. This extended service window ensures that transportation to Disney World is accessible regardless of arrival time, providing peace of mind and flexibility in travel arrangements. Strategically located stops along the route, including Level 1, Terminal A, A38-41 spots, make accessing the service directly from the airport terminal effortless.

Bid farewell to additional transfers or navigating unfamiliar transportation hubs – these convenient stops enhance the overall travel experience for guests. In summary, the introduction of the Link 311 service with Lynx Bus Orlando is a welcomed addition for Disney World guests.

Offering a convenient, reliable, and accessible transportation option from the airport to Disney Springs and beyond, guests can now enjoy seamless connectivity between the airport and the enchanting world of Disney.

Whether arriving for a magical vacation or departing after an unforgettable experience, this new service promises to make the journey as memorable as the destination itself. Hopefully, Ron DeSantis’s new law won’t interfere with Disney guests looking away from political drama.