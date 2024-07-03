Disney Confirms ‘The Acolyte’ Replacement, New ‘Star Wars’ Show Will Air on Disney+

Star Wars fans are currently being whisked away to the era of the High Republic in Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, and Lucasfilm has now confirmed what will be replacing the show on Disney+.

The Acolyte is the latest entry in the Star Wars universe. Following Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka series last year, the new live-action event comes from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland–the first woman to headline a Star Wars series.

With Amandla Stenberg leading the cast as twin sisters Osha and Mae Aniseya, The Acolyte delves the furthest back the live-action timeline has ever gone.

Set around 100 years before the events of George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), the show follows Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) as he reconnects with his former Padawan Osha Aniseya to uncover a dark side plot.

Before even debuting, the series received significant backlash and became a cornerstone project for the “anti-woke” mob to target. After being deemed “female-centric” and created by a queer woman, toxic discourse spread, and, to this day, The Acolyte now holds the lowest audience score of all time, thanks to review bombing.

After five episodes, The Acolyte is still weighed down by negativity. But, the latest episode, “Night,” received acclaim for its intense action sequences, tragic deaths, and reveal of The Stranger. The reveal also teased a connection to the Knights of Ren that joined the canon in Disney’s sequel trilogy.

As The Acolyte continues to air, fans are looking ahead at what is next. While there may be no films on the horizon just yet (The Mandalorian & Grogu is slated for a 2026 release), more Disney+ television shows are coming soon.

Later this year, Jon Watts’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will replace The Acolyte as Lucasfilm’s newest TV show. Skeleton Crew will also take fans from the High Republic era back into the more familiar New Republic timeline–the same era of the Star Wars galaxy occupied by the likes of Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

In early May, Jon Watts–who created the series with Christopher Ford–confirmed to Collider that Skeleton Crew would be released around Christmas on the Disney streaming service.

This will mean that Skeleton Crew will become the most current project in the Star Wars franchise, replacing The Acolyte.

Watts’ confirmation comes after various Star Wars scoopers claimed, in November 2023, that the show was eyeing a Holiday 2024 season release, seemingly sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Skeleton Crew will mark the Star Wars debut of British actor Jude Law. Law stars as a yet-to-be-named Force user in the show, which is described as an 80s-style coming-of-age story. Due to the child-centric cast, it definitely seems that Skeleton Crew is emulating movies like The Goonies (1985) and Stand By Me (1986).

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White will join Law in the new Star Wars show.

The first footage of Skeleton Crew was shown at Star Wars Celebration Europe last year. Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Christopher Ford are executive producers for the series.

When it arrives on Disney+, Skeleton Crew will join The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka as part of the New Republic era of Star Wars live-action projects.

Its addition to this part of the timeline suggests that the Skeleton Crew cast may end up starring in either Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu or in Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse crossover movie.

The latter, which was announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration 2023, is now being called “The Heir to the Empire” movie as it looks to tackle the battle of the New Republic versus Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

The surprise announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu came in early 2024, with Lucasfilm confirming the movie will be leading the Star Wars slate. Along with the news, the Star Wars studio also shared that Filoni was working on Ahsoka Season 2.

Where and when all of these interconnected stories will be released is anyone’s guess. And as for The Mandalorian Season 4, that could also be dead in the water.

