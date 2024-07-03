Home » Entertainment » Star Wars

Disney Confirms ‘The Acolyte’ Replacement, New ‘Star Wars’ Show Will Air on Disney+

in Star Wars

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
A group of four people in futuristic clothing walk through a gritty, urban street. Three of them wear matching yellow and black robes with stylish belts akin to Star Wars Disney+ characters, while one sports green and gray tactical gear. They appear focused and determined as they navigate the bustling environment.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans are currently being whisked away to the era of the High Republic in Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, and Lucasfilm has now confirmed what will be replacing the show on Disney+.

Amandla Stenberg stands outdoors, wearing a chainmail-like top with metal armor plating. They are looking upwards with a serious expression. The background features greenery with blurred palm leaves. The scene appears to be set in a forest or jungle environment.
Credit: Lucasfilm

The Acolyte is the latest entry in the Star Wars universe. Following Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka series last year, the new live-action event comes from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland–the first woman to headline a Star Wars series.

With Amandla Stenberg leading the cast as twin sisters Osha and Mae Aniseya, The Acolyte delves the furthest back the live-action timeline has ever gone.

Three Jedi in robes stand ready, wielding never-before-seen Disney Star Wars lightsabers emitting green, yellow, and blue light in a dimly lit setting. The background features lush foliage and a rocky wall, suggesting a forest or cave environment. The scene is intense and full of vivid colors. star wars lightsaber the acolyte whip saber
Credit: Disney

Set around 100 years before the events of George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), the show follows Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) as he reconnects with his former Padawan Osha Aniseya to uncover a dark side plot.

Before even debuting, the series received significant backlash and became a cornerstone project for the “anti-woke” mob to target. After being deemed “female-centric” and created by a queer woman, toxic discourse spread, and, to this day, The Acolyte now holds the lowest audience score of all time, thanks to review bombing.

The witches as they appeared in Star Wars The Acolyte
Credit: Lucasfilm

After five episodes, The Acolyte is still weighed down by negativity. But, the latest episode, “Night,” received acclaim for its intense action sequences, tragic deaths, and reveal of The Stranger. The reveal also teased a connection to the Knights of Ren that joined the canon in Disney’s sequel trilogy.

As The Acolyte continues to air, fans are looking ahead at what is next. While there may be no films on the horizon just yet (The Mandalorian & Grogu is slated for a 2026 release), more Disney+ television shows are coming soon.

A person in a dark, hooded cloak kneels on the ground in a forest at night, holding a glowing blue lightsaber. Their face is focused and slightly illuminated by the lightsaber's glow, suggesting a scene of intense action or preparation.
Credit: Lucasfilm

Later this year, Jon Watts’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will replace The Acolyte as Lucasfilm’s newest TV show. Skeleton Crew will also take fans from the High Republic era back into the more familiar New Republic timeline–the same era of the Star Wars galaxy occupied by the likes of Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

In early May, Jon Watts–who created the series with Christopher Ford–confirmed to Collider that Skeleton Crew would be released around Christmas on the Disney streaming service.

Skeleton Crew Disney+ banner
Credit: Lucasfilm

This will mean that Skeleton Crew will become the most current project in the Star Wars franchise, replacing The Acolyte.

Watts’ confirmation comes after various Star Wars scoopers claimed, in November 2023, that the show was eyeing a Holiday 2024 season release, seemingly sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

New Jude Law 'Skeleton Crew' image
Credit: Lucasfilm

Skeleton Crew will mark the Star Wars debut of British actor Jude Law. Law stars as a yet-to-be-named Force user in the show, which is described as an 80s-style coming-of-age story. Due to the child-centric cast, it definitely seems that Skeleton Crew is emulating movies like The Goonies (1985) and Stand By Me (1986).

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White will join Law in the new Star Wars show.

A starship touches down planetside in first official look at 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Report: ‘Ahsoka’ Star Recast in ‘Star Wars,’ Disney Seeking Replacement

The first footage of Skeleton Crew was shown at Star Wars Celebration Europe last year. Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Christopher Ford are executive producers for the series.

When it arrives on Disney+, Skeleton Crew will join The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka as part of the New Republic era of Star Wars live-action projects.

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) flies with Gorgu in-hand in concept art for Lucasfilm's 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
Credit: Lucasfilm

Its addition to this part of the timeline suggests that the Skeleton Crew cast may end up starring in either Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu or in Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse crossover movie.

The latter, which was announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration 2023, is now being called “The Heir to the Empire” movie as it looks to tackle the battle of the New Republic versus Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in 'Ahsoka' 1.06
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Report: Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars: Episode X’ Title Confirmed, Fate of Jedi Revealed

The surprise announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu came in early 2024, with Lucasfilm confirming the movie will be leading the Star Wars slate. Along with the news, the Star Wars studio also shared that Filoni was working on Ahsoka Season 2.

Where and when all of these interconnected stories will be released is anyone’s guess. And as for The Mandalorian Season 4, that could also be dead in the water.

Will you be tuning into Skeleton Crew this Holiday season? Are you enjoying The Acolyte? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Star Wars

Tagged:Disney+Star WarsThe AcolyteThe Mandalorian

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!