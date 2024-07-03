Disney Resort Starts Advertising for Children To Work at Theme Parks Again

For many, being a Disney cast member is a childhood dream. Now, one Disney resort is making that dream come true – albeit a little bit earlier than you’d expect.

As of 2024, guests can visit six Disney resorts worldwide: Anaheim, Orlando, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Each resort has its own individual quirks, but some things remain the same no matter where you’re experiencing the magic. For example, Mickey Mouse is a mainstay no matter where you go (even if Duffy has usurped his throne somewhat at Disney’s parks in Asia), and there will always be plenty of carbs to keep you going from rope drop to park close.

One of the things that keeps Disney magic consistent is its cast members. Wherever you are in the world, Disney prides itself on top-tier service, with the cast members working in everything from entertainment to merchandise arguably being the key that distinguishes Disney from any other theme park.

Soon, one Disney resort will allow certain guests to pay for the experience of being a cast member for the day. There’s just one caveat: you need to be under the age of 12.

Tokyo Disney Resort is set to reintroduce a two-day, one-night vacation package that includes the “Custodial Kids!” experience, giving guests between the ages of four and 12 the chance to experience life as a custodial cast member at Tokyo Disney Resort.

As a part of this experience, the young cast members will be fitted with their own costumes and learn from actual (adult) cast members about life working in the Japanese theme park. Participants then participate in “training” activities, such as sweeping up stones. At the end of the experience, they’ll also receive a commemorative medal and photo.

The package also includes the Fantasy Springs Magic passport, which guarantees entry to Tokyo DisneySea’s newest land for every party member – adults included. This means guests won’t need to worry about gaining Premier Access to its new rides: Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.

Of course, this experience isn’t cheap. The package costs between ¥73,500 ($455 USD) and ¥189,000 ($1169 USD) per adult, including the hotel and reserved viewing for Tokyo Disneyland entertainment, such as the upcoming nighttime spectacular “Reach for the Stars,” which will involve the resort’s first Marvel character cameos.

“Custodial Kids!” is available from September 6 to October 26, 2024.

Would you pay for your kids to experience life as a cast member?