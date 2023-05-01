Disney Park Offers Children the Chance to Become Cast Members

For some people, working for Disney is a lifelong dream. Now, one Disney Park is making it possible for young Guests to experience life as a theme park Cast Member long before they hit working age.

Disney Parks worldwide require thousands of Cast Members to keep the magic going from open until close. Walt Disney World alone is home to 77,000 workers, making it the biggest employer in all of the United States.

While other Disney Resorts may be considerably smaller, they’re still home to huge teams of Cast Members. From character performers and costume designers to attractions operators and merchandise vendors, Tokyo Disney Resort’s two Parks are home to 21,800 workers – and now, a small number of those workers could be aged between four and 12.

Tokyo Disney Resort has just announced that it’s bringing back its Custodial Cast Experience package. Designed as a way to make a “child’s ‘want to try’ come true,” this sees young participants spend two days under the leadership of Tokyo Disney’s Custodial team, ​​who will teach them how to prepare for life as a Disney Cast Member, fit them in their own costume, show them how to sweep and create Disney magic, and award them with a commemorative medal and photo of their experience. Think less ‘child labor’ and more ‘unique vacation experience.’

The package includes two days and one night for the entire family at the Tokyo Disney Resort, as well as preferred viewing of Tokyo DisneySea’s “Believe! Sea of ​​Dreams” and breakfast at Tokyo Disneyland Hotel’s Sherwood Garden Restaurant. Prices vary between ¥73,700 ($538.85) and ¥142,100 ($1,038.96) depending on the number of participants and the selected hotel room.

As far as Disney experiences go, this is definitely one of the more unique. However, if the pictures are anything to go by, it’s also one of the most adorable. We would say, ‘Roll on introducing this to Walt Disney World,’ but we have a feeling that would be way less cute and much more traumatic for everyone involved.

This experience is available on select dates from July 7, 2023, to August 30, 2023, and can be booked via the Tokyo Disney Resort reservations website.