Trafficking Ring Uncovered on Disneyland Property, New Report Confirms

A former Disney cast member spoke out on social media this week after surviving an attempted sex trafficking attempt at work.

Related: 4 Disney Employees Arrested in Undercover Human Trafficking Sting Near Walt Disney World Resort

In 2017, Gianna Alexis (@giannaalexis8 on TikTok) was a Disney College Program participant working in merchandise at Disney California Adventure Park. The former Disney cast member recently spoke out about surviving an alleged trafficking attempt while staffing a candy cart outside of her work location.

Gianna was just steps from other Disney cast members working inside the Disneyland Resort gift shop when another woman her age approached. The Disney cast member, who was 22 and new to Anaheim, had a pleasant conversation with the Disney Park guest.

“You’re in that era of your life where you’re just making friends all the time,” she explained. “… She’s talking to me like a peer, so I’m talking to her like a peer.”

The guest told Giannt she was also new to Anaheim and studying at dental school. The women commiserated about looking for friends in the area.

“This girl is the most non-threatening girl I’ve ever seen in my life,” Gianna recalled. “She’s like, ‘Let me get your number, and we can hang out.’… That’s not allowed. You cannot do that at work. I didn’t even think. I just put my number in.”

As soon as the woman got Gianna’s phone number, her attitude changed. She asked uncomfortable questions about her relationship status, children, and international travel. Then, the woman’s alleged mother approached.

“She starts going off about how I’m so pretty,” Gianna said. “The mom doesn’t say a word, just takes her iPhone like this…and starts taking pictures of me…Now I’m concerned and don’t know what to do.”

Related: Disney Employee Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography

The two women left shortly after that. Another Disney Park guest approached Gianna and recommended she notify Disneyland Resort security.

“That was super alarming,” the guest said. “I’m a mom. I think that was weird, and my gut is saying you should call security.”

Gianna alerted her manager, who contacted the Anaheim Police Department. They instructed her not to leave her manager’s side until officers arrived to pick her up.

Police officers escorted the Disney cast member to their office on property at Disneyland Resort. She described the two women and recounted the incident.

An officer showed Gianna that the two women could find all her personal information online with her cell phone number. She called her parents, who immediately changed her number.

It’s unclear if the Anaheim Police Department found the two women, but they escorted Gianna home from work for a week following the attempted human trafficking incident.

Related: Guest Suffocated on Board Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Magic Kingdom Ride Canceled

“Nothing ever happened to me, but I learned a very valuable lesson that day,” the former Disney cast member concluded. “Really pay attention to who you are giving your information to and watch where your information is on the internet.”

Notify a Disney cast member if you witness anything inappropriate or concerning at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Security and law enforcement constantly patrol the Disney parks and can arrive within minutes.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney cast member experience. No two Disney cast members’ experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.