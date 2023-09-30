Human Trafficking, Prostitution Attempted in Disney World, Multiple Cast Members Arrested

A recent sting operation for human trafficking and prostitution in Florida arrested over 200 individuals, including several Disney World cast members.

Disney World Cast Members Arrested on Human Trafficking, Prostitution Charges

According to a new report from FOX NEWS, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office underwent a sting operation in Polk County, Florida. The process was aimed at arresting over 200 individuals who were targeted for engaging in this highly illegal federal crime.

Just a few days ago, Sheriff Grady Judd of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office held a public press conference in which he spoke on the operation and listed all the individuals arrested on these charges, including several cast members.

The operation had assistance from several Lake County Sheriff detectives as well as multiple police departments, which included Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Lakeland, Lake Hamilton, Lake Whales, Winter Haven, and Zephyrhills. The ordeal lasted one week and managed to arrest 219 individuals, including illegal immigrants and a school teacher.

According to the official news brief, the Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects who are current Walt Disney World Resort cast members, two of whom worked in the parks, with the third working at a Disney resort. Sheriff Judd allegedly mentioned one of the Disney World cast members having “marshmallows for brains.”

This is unfortunate, as another Disney cast member was arrested on child pornography charges back in June. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd addressed the issue of distressing images during a press conference on June 1. He provided details that Paul Viel, aged 40 and hailing from Davenport, relocated from Indiana with his spouse to work at Cosmic RaRay’starlight Cafe within the Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Another Disney World cast member was arrested in May on child pornography charges and getting an additional charge for leaking sensitive employee information to the dark web. As per information disclosed in a report by the Orlando Sentinel, Daniel Rivera had been put on administrative leave while awaiting the resolution of the charges. These actions were confirmed by a spokesperson representing Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney Company, including Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and all of the Disney theme parks, are dedicated to ensuring the safety of children and families throughout their parks and resorts. You can assure yourself and your loved ones that you will be kept safe despite what Disney park you visit.