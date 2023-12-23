Disney Employee Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography

A Walt Disney World Resort employee has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

According to a news report from News Channel 8 (WFLA-TV out of Tampa, Florida), a Disney World employee has been arrested and charged by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office with possession of child pornography. The NBC-affiliated news channel published an article Thursday morning on the Disney employee getting arrested.

According to the official report, Michael David Foster, a former corrections officer with Citrus County and an overnight mechanic for Walt Disney World Resort, was arrested after detectives recovered a flash drive with several SD cards with more than 30 images of child pornography.

Authorities then searched Foster’s residential home on Zoller Street and seized and obtained additional digital storage devices from his residence that also contained explicit and harmful child images. Foster did admit to the contents of the digital storage devices, incriminating him immediately on 32 counts of child porn possession. Foster is currently being held on a $320,000 bond. WFLA-TV also mentioned that additional charges were possible “pending content found on a storage device seized from Foster’s home,” according to investigators working on the case.

Inside The Magic obtained the official press release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office detailing the arrest made just days ago. According to the report, the arrest was made on December 16, 2023. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the possible possession of child porn that led them to Michael Foster, the Disney World mechanic. Foster, aged 47, was arrested and charged after confessing to the digital storage devices.

This would not be the first time a Disney World employee has been arrested for charges similar to the one above. In 2018, a former Disney World cast member was arrested after stealing more than $50,000 from the company. Jamaica Hall issued fraudulent credit card refunds to hotel guests that were applied to their debit cards via electronic transfers of funds, per a report from WFTV.

In 2021, several Disney World employees were arrested during an undercover Child Predator sting operation led by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Polk County’s Sheriff, Grady Judd, shared the details of the covert operation, Operation Child Protector. The press conference revealed the horrific circumstances under which this group of 17 suspects was arrested.

In 2022, several other Disney World employees were arrested following an undercover Human Trafficking sting operation, also led by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The process, which began on March 8, 2022, lasted a total of six days, was a multi-law enforcement agency undercover investigation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators, the sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Disney World is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its guests, with a particular focus on protecting children from any potential threats posed by predators and criminals. The resort employs rigorous security measures, including advanced surveillance systems, trained personnel, and stringent employee background checks. Disney World prioritizes creating a secure and family-friendly environment where guests of all ages can enjoy the parks’ magic without concern for their safety. The commitment extends to comprehensive safety protocols, educational initiatives, and partnerships with law enforcement to promptly address and respond to potential risks. Through these proactive measures, Disney World strives to maintain the trust of its visitors, assuring them that their safety is paramount during their magical experiences within the resort.