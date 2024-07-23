Bothered by ‘Bluey’: Show Faces Parental Backlash After Three Seasons

It’s well-established that Bluey is more than a cult favorite TV show, but an absolute pop culture phenomenon. However, some parents in the room have issues with the subject matter.

For those not in the know, Bluey is an animated children’s show following the imaginative adventures of a seven-year-old blue heeler pup and her family living in a cartoon-canine-inhabited Brisbane. With a description like that, what could possibly be wrong with such a charming, delightful, and wholesome show?

Fans often describe the beloved animated series as “a show about parenting that kids can watch too,” and that’s true to a very high extent. However, recent viewer reception called out the show for depicting bad behavior and poor parental involvement. Has Bluey crossed a line?

Backlash for Our Beloved Bluey?

A recent post on r/Bluey asked readers if they were ever “bothered” by any of the show’s 154 beloved episodes, describing the “messed up behavior” in the episode “The Pool.” Surprisingly, multiple users came out of the woodwork and shared similar thoughts.

In “The Pool,” Bluey, Bingo, and Bandit underestimate Mum’s preparation for a trip to the pool, learning the importance of planning as they face unexpected challenges on a hot day. Not exactly triggering subject matter, but u/RedHeadRedeemed made the following comment in their original post:

“I think it’s really messed up for Bandit to let the conversation go like this, where Bluey is essentially talking crap about Chili, and he is agreeing. I know he is doing it playfully, but Bluey is serious. It’s terrible to allow your kids to talk poorly about your partner and not step in to defend them. I can only imagine how hurtful those words would be to hear from your kids as a mother and then to hear your husband agree. I think it would have been better for Bandit to explain why Chili does those things to the kids and defend her. So every time we watch the episode, it just kind of makes me angry.”

Although calling anything involving our favorite blue dog “messed up” is a bit of a stretch, many other fans share similar opinions on different episodes. The point of “The Pool” was a lesson in being prepared, but what about those episodes where Chilli isn’t the voice of reason?

Many fans cite “Movies” as a problematic episode. While it’s perfectly acceptable for it to be a platform in which Bluey overcomes her anxieties towards an unfamiliar and overstimulating environment, Bingo’s hyperactivity has many fans wagging their fingers.

Further in the comments, u/Feather_Bloom writes,

“For me, it’s Movies. I get they’re kids, I get the ‘Just be yourself’ message, I get kids’ movies in theaters can be crazy. It just seems more an opportunity for Bandit to either teach Bingo on theater etiquette or to go with only Bluey and show it’s ok to be scared and have the “be yourself” lesson in a different plot.”

And u/farrenkm adds in their assessment,

“He tried to get her to behave. Whether he did a good job or not is left as an exercise to the reader. Once it became a pursuit around the theater — in hindsight, because I probably wouldn’t have realized this with my child at the time — let her sit where she wanted. When she was sitting alone, she wasn’t being rambunctious. It was only when Bandit realized she wasn’t with him that he got up and started pursuing her. It was a kids’ movie, the theater wasn’t full, and she was still in eyesight of him. And this was a new experience for her too, so I’m not surprised she was excited. And she’s four.”

That last point should serve as a reminder to all adults in the audience that while Bluey and Bingo can get rambunctious at times, they’re still kids and behave as such. Remember, part of Bluey’s secret formula for success is its insistence on reality and relatability to the audience.

So What’s the Problem?

The phrase “the truth hurts” certainly comes to mind when watching episodes like those previously mentioned. Many viewers also noticed this with nearly any episode involving Muffin, and any Bluey buff worth their salt knows how “bothering” she can be.

While many parents in the audience tend to put Bandit and Chilli on a pedestal, they’re still bound by a few realities the viewers share. Part of that reality element is knowing that no parenting style is perfect, but their love for the kids is always at the forefront.