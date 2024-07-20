72-Year-Old Grandmother Will Test All Roller Coasters, Beloved Theme Park Confirms

A popular theme park has designated a 72-year-old grandmother as its chief roller coaster tester.

Some people visit theme parks for the characters, some are there for the food, but if you’re an adrenaline junkie, you know that your first (and last) stop of any trip is going to be the tallest, fastest roller coaster on property. Fortunately, the world is packed with high-speed, record-breaking thrill rides – and it feels like more are being announced every single day.

Roller Coaster News in 2024

Some of the most impressive additions in the pipeline over the next few years include Falcon Flight at the upcoming Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia (the first Six Flags theme park outside North America).

This Intamin-designed ride will be the tallest, fastest, and longest coaster in the world, reaching speeds of up to 251 km/h (156 mph) and heights of 200 meters (656 feet). Spanning four kilometers (2.5 miles), the coaster will feature a 160-meter (525-foot) vertical cliff dive and a weightless airtime hill.

Meanwhile, in May, Cedar Point debuted Top Thrill 2 – a reimagined version of the iconic Top Thrill Dragster. This new iteration retains the original ride’s top speed of 120 mph but offers a new experience featuring three launches, sending riders forward and backward, and extends the ride time from 30 seconds to approximately two minutes.

While the attraction only lasted just under a week before Cedar Point announced an “extended closure” to modify its trains, it received a positive reaction during its short lifespan (and surely will again when it reopens, whenever that day may come).

Unfortunately, downtime has been a common trend in the roller coaster world this year. As Top Thrill 2 closed in the U.S., Hyperia – a new hypercoaster that holds the title of the UK’s tallest and fastest roller, with top heights of 236 feet and speeds of over 80 mph – opened (and closed, repeatedly) at Thorpe Park.

The same thing has happened at Alton Towers (Thorpe Park’s sister park in Staffordshire, owned by Merlin Entertainments). The park reopened its beloved Nemesis roller coaster earlier this year under a new name, Nemesis Reborn, having re-tracked the entire attraction. While it hasn’t faced the same extended closures as Hyperia, the coaster has become infamous for downtime since reopening in March.

Alton Towers Announces a New “Chief Thrillseeker”

Its latest coaster may not have had the smoothest time since reopening, but that’s stopping Alton Towers from plowing ahead with new thrill projects. In fact, according to Indy100, the park just announced its first-ever “Chief Thrillseeker” – AKA the person responsible for testing and assessing the adrenaline factor of each new addition.

The Chief Thrillseeker in question happens to be 72-year-old Jackie Smith. A grandmother of four, Smith is no stranger to adrenaline, having been the first woman to join the Parachute Regiment, the Red Devils, in 1971.

After convincing her commanding officer to let her try parachuting (which was forbidden for women at the time because, as Smith puts it, “they were worried they would flash their knickers on the way down”), she completed over 5,000 parachute jumps during her career.

In other words, she’s a lifelong thrill seeker. Bravo, Jackie.

72 year old gran of 4, Jackie Smith, has been appointed as our first ever Chief Thrillseeker! 🎢 🙌👵

