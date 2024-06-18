Urgent Alert Issued: Three Children Go Missing During Theme Park Visit

An urgent notice has been issued after three young children – two of which are siblings – went missing during a visit to a popular theme park.

Theme parks are designed to be immersive experiences for the entire family. Whether you’re at Disneyland or your local amusement park, the idea is that there’s something fun for everyone.

Related: Man Rides Theme Park Attraction 15,000 Times

However, sometimes, it’s impossible to keep real-world problems at bay.

This week, three children – named by The Standard only as Khandi (14), Amelia (9), and Malik (7) – were marked missing hours after visiting a popular theme park.

The trio spent Monday (June 17) visiting Thorpe Park, the third most visited theme park in the UK after Alton Towers and Legoland Windsor. They were last spotted at approximately 3.17 p.m., walking away from the park towards the neighboring town of Staines, which has led police to believe that they may have caught the train to travel into London.

Related: Animal Tries To Kidnap Child At Popular Park, Update Given

Surrey Police have since issued descriptions of the three children.

Khandi is described as female, Black, 160cm tall, of a slim build, and was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a white top, white trainers, black framed glasses, and multiple bracelets on each wrist. Amelia is described as female, European, 110cm tall, of a slim build and wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey long-sleeved top with “Believe” written on it and white trainers. Malik is described as male, European, 110cm tall, of a slim build and wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers, and a green long-sleeved top with stripes.

Amelia and Malik are reportedly siblings. Surrey Police have urged anybody with relevant information about the children or their whereabouts to contact police with the reference number PR/45240068376.

Related: Emergency Alert Sent Out at EPCOT, Thousands Run From Violent Threat

Thorpe Park hasn’t had the easiest ride in recent weeks. While its new ride, Hyperia – which, as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Europe, should have been its crowning achievement – opened to the public on May 24, it subsequently closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” for over two weeks on May 25. The park added that this was due to “standard technical pre-opening procedure checks” but failed to elaborate further on Hyperia’s status.

While the attraction reopened on June 12, it closed for a second time on Saturday (June 15) after guests got stuck on the roller coaster’s lift hill and were left stranded for an hour.

Related: The Battle for Central Florida Tourism Dollars Is Ratcheting Up

Children go missing at theme parks every day, but typically for a short space of time until they are reunited with their parents. Last year, a deepfake video of Joe Rogen went viral for falsely claiming that there are tunnels under Disneyland Resort that are specifically designed for kidnapping children.

As per Thorpe Park’s website, children under the age of 12 cannot visit the theme park without an accompanying adult over the age of 18.

Would you let your children visit a theme park unsupervised?