Theme Park Starts Rebuilding Beloved Ride, Five Months After It Closed

A major theme park has got to work rebuilding one of its most iconic coasters.

For over 40 years, Alton Towers has provided the ultimate destination for thrill seekers across the UK. What was once a private estate of the Earls of Shrewsbury has transformed itself into “Britain’s Greatest Escape,” featuring ten of the country’s most impressive roller coasters.

This lineup includes Oblivion, the world’s first dive coaster, as well as Wicker Man, TH13TEEN, Rita, Galactica, and the infamous Smiler – which holds the world record for the most inversions. Scary stuff.

Its most iconic entry, however, is Nemesis. First opened in 1994 (which, in coaster years, practically makes it a veteran), it sat in the Park’s Forbidden Valley for nearly 20 years, during which time it rattled riders on a track through the remains of a mysterious ancient creature.

At least, that was until 2022, when Alton Towers closed the attraction for an “exciting revamp.”

Guests rode Nemesis in its original form for the final time on November 6, when the Park also sent in mysterious figures in hazmat suits to cover the site in biohazard tape as part of its departure story.

Now, it seems that the Park is deep into the ride’s renovations. The new 250-tonne, 716-meter-long track is officially in the process of being replaced – and it looks like it’s undergone a huge glow-up.

While the original Nemesis track was white, pictures show a black track emblazoned with bright red veins. This itself seems like confirmation that the story of Nemesis may shift slightly.

Alton Towers is yet to confirm how drastic a makeover Guests can expect when Nemesis reopens in 2024. However, if the aesthetic shift is anything to go by, the coaster is receiving some major story upgrades that will potentially take riders straight into the heart of the beast.

“As Europe’s first-ever inverted roller coaster, Nemesis rightly holds legendary status among thrill-seekers,” said Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers. “At Alton Towers Resort, we’re committed to providing visitors with stand-out attractions that are unmatched by anyone else.

“Reaching this latest milestone in the transformation of Nemesis is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project. And for all thrill-seekers out there, it means the day we can take the wraps off our thrilliant revamp is edging ever closer.”

Alton Towers is offering fans the chance to witness the makeover in action. The Park has constructed a special viewing platform overlooking the site where up to 30 Guests at a time can get up close and personal with Nemesis 2.0.

While Alton Towers is yet to reveal the specifics of the ride’s makeover, it’s branded the renovation as an investigation from the “Phalanx Research Facility” into “the unusual behaviour of Nemesis during 2022.” Its website currently states that “by order of the Phalanx, Nemesis is closed.”

Over the winter months, investigations have been underway at our Phalanx Research Facility to identify the reasons behind the unusual behaviour of Nemesis during 2022. We have taken extensive samples for a range of in vitro and vivo tests, including deep cell analysis, chemical treatment testing, radiation exposure tests, antidote research, behavioural analysis and DNA genome mapping. Our tests are confidential, but all results so far indicate that there is nothing to be concerned about. We invite you to take a look for yourself via our Observation Platform located at the Alton Towers Resort.

The Phalanx Research Facility concludes its investigation (and Nemesis reopens) in 2024.