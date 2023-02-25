Actress’s Child Suffers Horrific Fall at Theme Park, Rushed to Hospital

A child was taken to the hospital after a horrific fall at a popular theme park.

Though theme park accidents are rare, they do happen on occasion.

Recently, a celebrity saw one of these unfold while visiting the popular theme park Alton Towers with their children.

Helen Flanagan, an English actress who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, was visiting Alton Towers recently when her two-year-old son Charlie suffered a fall that “snapped” his collarbone. The 32-year-old mother of three shared that her son was rushed to the hospital and that the family spent about six hours there following the incident.

“To cut a long story short, Charlie slipped, and he slipped really really badly and it was awful, it was absolutely horrendous and I had to get an ambulance and he had snapped his collarbone into two,” she said on Instagram.

This isn’t the only theme park accident involving a celebrity to have occurred recently. Instagram influencer and model Katie Price fell more than 25 feet at an amusement park a couple of years ago and broke both of her ankle. Though the incident happened a couple of years ago, the celebrity is still receiving treatment currently.

WWE Legend Mick Foley’s daughter, Noelle Foley, suffered “long-term injuries” while visiting Dollywood Theme Park more than three years ago. Foley shared publicly last year that she was still suffering with symptoms coming from the concussion and neck injury she reportedly suffered during a ride on the Mystery Mine roller coaster attraction at the amusement park.

