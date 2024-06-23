Margot Robbie Joins Ryan Reynolds in Ditching Movie Industry

Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds are two of the biggest movie stars in the world, in large part because of their connections to (respectively) the DC Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe. They also share another thing in common: an apparent desire to be seen not just as a film actor.

Both Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds have seen their popularity explode after taking on roles playing chaotic, self-aware comic book antiheroes. Robbie has portrayed Dr. Harleen “Harley Quinn” Quinzell since 2016’s Suicide Squad; while the film itself received mixed reviews, it set the Australian actress on the path to becoming a box office fixture. She has since reprised the character in two more films, Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).

Similarly, Ryan Reynolds has portrayed Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, since the widely reviled X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009); though the movie is considered a low point in the Fox X-Men franchise, it eventually led to him reprising the character in far more commercially and critically successful films. Reynolds will return as Deadpool in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

But while both actors have achieved phenomenal success in the film industry, it appears that both have high ambitions: staking out a claim to the celebrity liquor market. More film stars than ever are currently using their fame and clout to launch booze brands; everyone from Dwayne Johnson to George Clooney to Peyton Manning has lent their name and images to various alcoholic beverages.

However, both Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds seem to be more entrepreneurial-minded than most. Reynolds has famously become more of an investment mogul in telecommunications and sports than an actor in recent years, and Robbie is falling into the same track.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Robbie revealed that she finds working for her gin brand, Papa Salt, to be significantly easier than starring in movies. She said, “Movies are a crazy business where you are selling something that isn’t tangible, it’s an idea. You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it, or how it will be received.”

To be fair, the same could be said of any business, but the actress continued, “It was just a funny conversation, but then we started thinking, ‘How hard is it to make a gin?’”

Understandably, Margot Robbie had some concerns about going into the crowded celebrity alcohol field, saying, “I was hesitant. I definitely didn’t want to jump on that bandwagon. But I’m not really concerned. No one came to us with this idea or with money. We were never beholden to anyone.”

Margot Robbie founded Papa Salt Gin with her husband and co-producer Tom Ackerley, friend/British film producer Josey McNamara, and co-investors Charlie Maas and Regan Riskas. The gin’s website breezily describes it as:

The goal was simple – complement any soda, taste great with tonic, and make a mean martini. Fifty nine recipes, and many joy filled sunny afternoons of gin tasting later, we present you with Papa Salt. Papa Salt is an easy-drinking gin that celebrates the subtle taste of native Australian botanicals. Flavours are brightened with zesty wax flower, hibiscus and citrus peel—all wrapped up with subtle hints of nutty wattleseed, the mild spice of pink peppercorn and an unmistakable minerality from a hint of oyster shell. Yes, there’s a lot to it, but in the end we hope you notice just how easy it is to drink. Have it long or short, this gin was made for sessionable drinking — our go-to is Papa Salt with soda, lots of ice and a wedge of fresh orange.

