Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on ‘Barbie’ Controversy

More than a week after the Academy Award nominations were announced, Margot Robbie has finally addressed the snubs for her record-breaking film, Barbie (2023).

Australian actress Margot Robbie has had an incredible career. After breaking through with her performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), she went on to give critically acclaimed performances in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019) as Sharon Tate, Harley Quinn in multiple films in the DC Extended Universe, Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2017), and Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell (2019).

The latter two films earned her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

However, the most significant movie in her filmography is easily Barbie. The film starred Robbie as a stereotypical Barbie doll along with Ryan Gosling as Ken, America Ferrera as Gloria, Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel.

Barbie was a massive hit and cultural phenomenon, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 and earning critical acclaim. Still, this wasn’t enough for director Greta Gerwig and Robbie to earn nominations for their respective categories. While the public and her costars are particularly upset, Margot Robbie seems to be taking it in stride.

Margot Robbie Happy That ‘Barbie’ is “Shifting Culture”

During a SAG-AFTRA discussion with her Barbie costars, Margot Robbie finally addressed her and Greta Gerwig’s snubs at the Oscars. While it’s certainly sad, Robbie has more than maintained her positivity in the situation.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed… Obviously I think Greta [Gerwig] should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie continued the positivity train, saying she was “beyond ecstatic” for the film’s eight total nominations, including Best Picture. “I just suspect it’s bigger than us,” she elaborated. “It’s bigger than this movie; it’s bigger than our industry.”

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Robbie is “Not Getting Enough Credit”

Even though Robbie is ready to move on, others have still commented that the Birds of Prey actress isn’t receiving her due. During a similar SAG conversation, Robert Downey Jr., who is nominated for his role in Oppenheimer (2023), said she’s “not getting enough credit.”

“America has this amazing speech, and she nails it. But it’s the cut away to Robbie so actively listening. It’s when I realize, oh, okay, now I see Greta’s really on to something here, but it was Robbie who had to trust [her.]“

While it’s sad that Margot Robbie didn’t receive a nomination for her iconic performance, it’s good to know that she’s taking it in stride. Besides, with the Best Picture nomination, Robbie is being recognized for her excellent contributions as a producer for the film. No matter how you look at it, Barbie wouldn’t be the cultural juggernaut it is without her.

