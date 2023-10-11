Margot Robbie Ditches ‘Barbie’ To Replace George Clooney

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

After the colossal success of Barbie, Margot Robbie could choose any project in the world in the world, and it turns out she has.

The Barbie film was stuck in development Hell since 2009 when Mattel partnered with Universal Pictures, then Sony, and then eventually Warner Bros. Stars like Amy Schumer, Anne Hathaway, and Gal Gadot all circled the project and left until finally Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig managed to bring it to theaters and a whopping $1.4 billion in box office grosses.

At the moment, Hollywood must be willing to throw Margot Robbie any film and/or franchise she is interested in, even if it seems up in the air about whether she will be returning as Harley Quinn to James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

According to producer Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie is set to reunite with Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling for a new reboot of the Ocean’s franchise, most famously anchored by George Clooney in a trio of Steven Soderbergh-directed films. Reportedly, this new attempt to revive the series will be a prequel.

On the red carpet of the recently released Emerald Fennell film Saltburn, McNamara told GamesRadar, “I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

He went on to say of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

While he had few details to say about the Margot Robbie Ocean’s reboot, it is intriguing to find out that she is pairing up with Ryan Gosling so quickly.

Throughout the 2010s, Ryan Gosling was frequently paired with Emma Stone as a costar, appearing together in Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), Gangster Squad (2013), and La La Land (2016). However, it appears that Gosling is ready to be part of a new on-screen duo.

The Ocean’s franchise began all the way back in 1960 with the original Frank Sinatra ensemble heist film Ocean’s 11. The movie received mixed reviews and was quickly forgotten by most, director Steven Soderbergh revived the central concept of getting a huge cavalcade of Hollywood stars to pull off a Las Vegas to enormous success.

The first film starred George Clooney as roguish thief Danny Ocean as he rounds up a crew composed of Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Bernie Mac, Eddie Jemison, Don Cheadle, Carl Reiner, and Qin Shaobo. The reboot was followed by two sequels, both of which added further stars like Al Pacino and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Ocean’s franchise was most recently given a soft reboot with Ocean’s 8 (2018), starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter. While the film was a critical and financial success, it appears that Hollywood is going back to the drawing board and giving Ocean’s the prequel treatment.

Could Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling be playing Danny and Debbie Ocean’s parents, who meet-cute antagonistically and then team up to rob, say, a cruise ship? Your guess is as good as ours.

Are Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling the new Hollywood on-screen power couple? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!